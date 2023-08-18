When Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith swapped his jersey number to No. 0 this offseason, some fans with his No. 18 jersey might have been a little disappointed. However, Smith had those fans in mind, and he will now be giving them an opportunity to swap out their old jerseys for new ones with the No. 0.

Earlier this year, NFL owners approved a new policy that allows non-linemen to wear the No. 0, and Smith took advantage of it. After the Chicago Bears traded Smith to the Ravens midway through the 2022 season, Smith sported No. 18 on the field.

With his number change, Smith will now host a jersey exchange for fans on Sunday, Aug. 27, the team announced. Fans will be able to trade in their No. 18 jerseys for a No. 0 jersey at no cost, and the returned jerseys will be donated to charity.

Smith is now entering his first full season with the Ravens, and he wanted to get a fresh start on the field in Baltimore.

"I look at the No. 0 as a new beginning - continuing to build a foundation of greatness with the start of a new season, "Smith said, per the team's official site. "A strong and solid foundation is what you must have before anything else, and you must be willing to work for what comes next. This is my first start of a season with the Ravens, and I see no better number that represents that journey to greatness."

Smith will take the field in his new number for the first time when the Ravens open their regular season against the Houston Texans on Sept. 10.