Ravens run-stopper Brandon Williams won't play vs. Jaguars in London

When the Baltimore Ravens take the field for their early morning Week 3 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, they will do so without arguably the best player on their team. According to a report from the NFL Network's Alex Flanagan, defensive tackle Brandon Williams did not make the trip to London due to a foot injury, and will not play in the game.

Williams suffered the injury during the Ravens' Week 2 win over the Cleveland Browns, and it held him out of much of the second half. He also did not practice all week.

His absence is bad news for the Ravens defense, as he is one of the best run defenders in all of football. (There's a reason that Ravens made him the highest-paid nose tackle in the league this offseason.) Going up against a Jaguars team that clearly would rather establish the run with Leonard Fournette than put the game in the hands of Blake Bortles, it's not great to be without your best run-stopper.

His snaps will likely be replaced by the combination of Michael Pierce and Carl Davis on early downs with various pass-rushers on the field in throwing situations.