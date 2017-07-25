Ravens running back Kenneth Dixon will reportedly miss the entire 2017 season

The bad news just keeps coming Ravens running back Kenneth Dixon.

According to NFL.com, Dixon is going to miss the entire 2017 season after undergoing surgery Tuesday on a torn meniscus.

The Ravens had been hoping that Dixon would only need to have his meniscus trimmed, which would have caused him to miss six-to-eight weeks. Instead, doctors had to completely repair the meniscus, which means that Dixon will be out four-to-five months.

The 2016 fourth-round pick rushed for 382 yards last season, which ranked second on the team. Ravens coach John Harbaugh had been so impressed with Dixon this offseason that at one point, he said that the 23-year-old could be a "good back in this league."

"I think he's going to be a really good player," Harbaugh said in March. "He wants to be good. He made a mistake. Not a mistake that he's very proud of. But I think he's going to put it behind him, and he's going to be a really good back in this league."

If Dixon had only been out six-to-eight weeks with the meniscus injury, the Ravens would've been in decent shape because they were already planning for him to miss some time this year. Back in March, Dixon was hit with a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance enhancing drugs.

However, with Dixon now out for the season, the Ravens will need to add some depth at running back. According to the Baltimore Sun, the team is looking at Bobby Rainey as a possible replacement for Dixon.

Rainey started his career as an undrafted free agent in Baltimore in 2012, but was cut by the Ravens prior to the 2013 season. If the Ravens do sign Rainey, he'd join in the team in a backup role behind Terrance West, who will likely get the brunt of the carries in Baltimore this year. Danny Woodhead, who signed with the team in March, should also see considerable playing time for the Ravens.

As for Dixon, the Ravens have to be slightly concerned with his legs going forward. The injury to Dixon's meniscus marks the third time in 12 months that he's suffered some sort of knee injury.

Dixon sprained his MCL during training camp last season, then sprained it again during Week 3 of the preseason. The second sprain caused Dixon to miss the first four games of the regular season. When he finally got back on the field last season, Dixon averaged 4.3 yards per carry and 5.4 yards per catch over 12 games.