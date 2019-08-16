Ravens safety warns NFL about 'pinpoint accurate' Lamar Jackson, hints at secret formations

Last season, the Baltimore Ravens underwent one of the most dramatic in-season shifts in strategy in NFL history. The Ravens started Joe Flacco under center for much of the year, but during their bye week, they made the switch to Lamar Jackson. What happened next was pretty incredible:

Baltimore threw the ball on 64 percent of its snaps when Joe Flacco was the starter, and ran the ball on 36 percent of its snaps. From Week 11 on, with Jackson as the starter, those numbers were flipped: the Ravens ran the ball 64 percent of the time, compared to a league average of just 42 percent during those weeks, per Sharp Football Stats. Jackson threw 158 passes in his seven starts -- an average of 22.6 per game. That's far less than the 34.5 per game the average NFL team threw during the regular season. Jackson also carried the ball 119 times during those seven starts -- 18 more carries than any other NFL quarterback had all season.

Those shifts helped Baltimore make a run to the playoffs where they got shut down by a Los Angeles Chargers defense hellbent on stopping the run game. The Ravens sputtered for much of the contest, but they made a run at things late when they opened it up and let Jackson try to attack downfield.

Still, most of the conversation surrounding Jackson and the Ravens offense throughout this offseason has focused on their commitment to the run game, while there have been questions about Jackson's ability to make all the necessary throws. (It's here where I should not that despite low completion percentage figures, Jackson's yards per attempt and Expected Points Added numbers were actually excellent last year.) Ravens safety Tony Jefferson wants to put those questions to bed, and he told ESPN.com's Josina Anderson that Jackson has been "pinpoint accurate" in practices.

#Ravens S Tony Jefferson to me on Lamar Jackson: "I'm telling you, you heard it here first. No lie, Lamar has been pinpoint accurate in practice. I'm talking about on the money. So all these questions about him being able to throw are out the window. I'm standing firm on that."

With Jackson spending the entire offseason as the starting quarterback and the Ravens fully committed to building the offense around his skill set, Jefferson told Anderson that he has seen a big difference in Jackson's approaching. New offensive coordinator Greg Roman, elevated to the position this offseason from assistant head coach and tight ends coach and who was the play-caller for the Colin Kaepernick-led San Francisco 49ers and Tyrod Taylor-led Buffalo Bills, is apparently throwing some new wrinkles into the offense, with what Jefferson describes as "top secret" plays and formations.

In addition to telling me there's been a "night & day difference with Lamar (Jackson's) approach this year w/ the added comfort coming into the offseason as QB1, Tony Jefferson told me "G-Ro" has some new plays/formations they working on w/ Lamar, but they're "top secret."

Regardless of how things work out, it's going to be fascinating to watch the Baltimore offense this season. Jackson is almost surely going to run the ball more than any quarterback in NFL history ever has, and the Ravens appear ready to run more than any offense has in quite some time. They have a ton of ball-carriers on the roster, including several wide receivers who have experience on jet sweeps and in the backfield. If they can marry those concepts with improved passing from Jackson, the Ravens could end up right back where they were last season -- a dangerous playoff team.