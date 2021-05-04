The worst-kept secret in Baltimore has finally come to fruition. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Ravens have signed former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva to a two-year contract. The deal is worth $14 million with $8 million fully guaranteed. Word got out that this deal was rumored to happen in the aftermath of Baltimore trading Orlando Brown to the Kansas City Chiefs prior to the 2021 NFL Draft. With those festivities now in the rearview mirror, pen was finally put to paper to ensure Villanueva will be heading to the Inner Harbor.

Villanueva protected the blindside for the Steelers at left tackle for the past six seasons but will be kicking over to right tackle with the Ravens. The club already has an All-Pro caliber left tackle in Ronnie Stanley, who recently signed a five-year extension with the team and is set to come back from an ankle injury that ended his season in 2020. Brown slid over to left tackle to fill in for the injured Stanley, performed well at that spot, and insisted that he remained at that position permanently.

That is what jump-started the possibility of a possible trade, which was later executed with Kansas City. The main prize in that haul for Brown was the No. 31 overall selection, which was used to pick Penn State outside linebacker Odafe Oweh.

As for Villanueva, the 32-year-old brings plenty of experience to Baltimore and Pro Bowl talent to boot. Not only that, but his ability to play both left and right tackle should be extremely useful for the Ravens as they bring Stanley back to full strength. According to Pro Football Focus, he logged a 77.8 pass-blocking grade last season, which was tied for 23rd in the league.

Because this signing was actually executed on May 4, Villanueva will not factor into Baltimore's compensatory draft pick formula.