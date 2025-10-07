The Ravens signed safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to their practice squad in their latest attempt to help their injury-ravaged defense, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports. The Eagles traded Gardner-Johnson to the Texans in March as part of a deal that sent Kenyon Green to Philadelphia and included a pick swap. The hard-hitting safety was a key part of the Eagles' Super Bowl run last season and appeared to be a strong fit in Houston on paper, but the Texans released him after just three games.

"It was my decision to move on," coach DeMeco Ryans said at the time. "I know what's best for my team. ... Coming from me, the head coach, it was the best for our team. That's why I made the decision."

Now, the Ravens hope he can deliver better results for his fourth team in the last three seasons. Baltimore is the league's most disappointing team this season so far, having entered the campaign as Super Bowl betting favorites and now sporting a 1-4 record.

Injuries played a major factor. Lamar Jackson missed a Week 5 loss to the Texans, but it's really been the defensive side of the ball that's hurting. Defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike is out for the year, and safety Kyle Hamilton, linebacker Roquan Smith, cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Chidobe Awuzie missed Week 5, as well. The Ravens started undrafted rookie Reuben Lowery alongside first-round pick Malaki Starks at the two safety spots against Houston.

The Ravens are allow the second-most yards per game in the NFL. The Texans scored 44 points in Week 5 after averaging 16 per game through four weeks.

Gardner-Johnson, 27, brings plenty of experience, a willingness to tackle and a competitive attitude to Baltimore. Whether he can help turn around what's been a brutal start remains to be determined.