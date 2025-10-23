The 1-5 Ravens are adding a veteran pass rusher, as Carl Lawson has signed with Baltimore, he confirmed on social media. The Athletic reports that Lawson will be added to the practice squad.

Lawson, who turned 30 this offseason, spent 2024 with the Dallas Cowboys. In 15 games played with three starts, he recorded 15 tackles, 15 QB hits and five sacks. Lawson makes his return to the AFC North, as he was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Auburn.

Lawson spent his first four NFL seasons with the Bengals and recorded 20 sacks in his first 51 games played. That includes 8.5 sacks notched in his very first NFL season. In 2021, Lawson signed a three-year, $45 million deal with the New York Jets but suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in training camp. He bounced back to record seven sacks in 2022.

The Ravens are certainly in need of some help at pass rusher, as defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike is tied for the team lead in sacks with two and hasn't played since Week 2. Additionally, Baltimore traded pass rusher Odafe Oweh to the Los Angeles Chargers for safety Alohi Gilman earlier this month in a deal that included a couple of Day 3 picks. The eight total sacks the Ravens have recorded this season is tied with the Jacksonville Jaguars for fewest in the NFL.

Up next for the Ravens are the Chicago Bears, who have won four straight games after beginning the season 0-2. Baltimore's defense enters Week 8 ranked third-worst in yards allowed per game (380.8).