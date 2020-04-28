Ravens sign former Seahawks starter D.J. Fluker to help fill void on offensive line, per report

The Baltimore Ravens added two interior offensive linemen during the 2020 NFL Draft, but they added even more insurance at guard on Tuesday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, agreeing to terms with former Seattle Seahawks starter D.J. Fluker. The veteran lineman was released following the draft in a money-saving move by Seattle, but in Baltimore, he could have a chance to fill the void left by longtime right guard Marshal Yanda's retirement.

Fluker, 29, isn't guaranteed a starting job with the Ravens, who spent a third-round pick on Mississippi State's Tyre Phillips and a fourth-rounder on Michigan's Ben Bredeson. The former first-round pick, drafted 11th overall by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2013, brings a wealth of experience to Baltimore's line, though, having started 88 games over the course of his career.

Injuries have limited Fluker's availability in recent years, as the Alabama product missed eight games in two years with the Seahawks and another seven with the New York Giants during the 2017 season. He also graded out as a below-average RG with Seattle in 2019 despite earning a two-year extension prior to the season. A three-time national champion in college, he's also had stretches of success in the NFL, garnering PWFA All-Rookie Team honors in 2013 and using his massive 340-pound frame at tackle.

Fluker's deal with the Ravens is complete pending a physical, per Rapoport.