Ravens sign former Seahawks starter D.J. Fluker to help fill void on offensive line, per report
A former first-rounder, Fluker could help fill the hole left by Marshal Yanda's retirement
The Baltimore Ravens added two interior offensive linemen during the 2020 NFL Draft, but they added even more insurance at guard on Tuesday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, agreeing to terms with former Seattle Seahawks starter D.J. Fluker. The veteran lineman was released following the draft in a money-saving move by Seattle, but in Baltimore, he could have a chance to fill the void left by longtime right guard Marshal Yanda's retirement.
Fluker, 29, isn't guaranteed a starting job with the Ravens, who spent a third-round pick on Mississippi State's Tyre Phillips and a fourth-rounder on Michigan's Ben Bredeson. The former first-round pick, drafted 11th overall by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2013, brings a wealth of experience to Baltimore's line, though, having started 88 games over the course of his career.
Injuries have limited Fluker's availability in recent years, as the Alabama product missed eight games in two years with the Seahawks and another seven with the New York Giants during the 2017 season. He also graded out as a below-average RG with Seattle in 2019 despite earning a two-year extension prior to the season. A three-time national champion in college, he's also had stretches of success in the NFL, garnering PWFA All-Rookie Team honors in 2013 and using his massive 340-pound frame at tackle.
Fluker's deal with the Ravens is complete pending a physical, per Rapoport.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best NFL Draft pick for all 32 teams
Planting a flag on the best pick for each of the league's 32 teams
-
What Miami did, didn't do in the draft
A three-step plan for Miami to take the next leap forward
-
Flores: Workout vids nudged Tua to Fins
Tua's virtual pro day may have nudged him past Justin Herbert and right to South Florida
-
Two QBs top 2021 Top 100 Big Board
Two prized quarterbacks are at No. 1 and No. 2, then a freak offensive tackle and loads of...
-
Chiefs cut Colquitt after 15 seasons
Colquitt capped off his Kansas City career with a Super Bowl victory
-
Giants post-draft recap and team needs
New York did for Daniel Jones what they failed to do for Eli Manning.
-
2020 NFL Draft: Live updates, analysis
CBS Sports is bringing you live updates and analysis as the 2020 NFL Draft wraps up on Saturday
-
2020 NFL Draft: Fantasy fits, reactions
The Fantasy Football Today team breaks down every relevant move from the first three rounds...
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game