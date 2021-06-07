Few NFL teams prioritize the run like the Ravens, and now Baltimore has paid up to secure one of its top ball-carriers. As agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN on Monday, the team has signed running back Gus Edwards to a two-year, $10 million extension. The new deal locks Edwards into Baltimore through the 2023 season while giving the fourth-year back a top-15 salary at his position.

In the rushing pecking order, Edwards will likely be no higher than second for the Ravens in 2021, behind either dual-threat quarterback Lamar Jackson, who finished 2020 with 1,005 yards on the ground; or former second-rounder J.K. Dobbins, who led Ravens RBs with 805 yards and nine touchdowns as a rookie. But three straight 700-yard seasons, each of which included yards-per-carry marks over 5.0, have established Edwards as a top piece of the rotation.

The Ravens demonstrated their commitment to the 26-year-old back by using a second-round restricted free agent tender on Edwards this offseason. Tacked onto that tender's $3.4 million salary this year, the RB's combined new deal pays a total of $13.4 million, with $10 million in extension money. A $5M per-year salary makes him the 15th highest-paid RB in the NFL, just behind the Seahawks' Chris Carson ($5.2M), the Raiders' Kenyan Drake ($5.5M) and the Bears' Tarik Cohen ($5.75M).

Undrafted in 2018, Edwards scored a career-high six touchdowns in 2020. He's made 13 starts and appeared in 43 games in three seasons with the Ravens. In the wake of veteran Mark Ingram departing the team's backfield this offseason, he figures to see an uptick in touches alongside Dobbins.