Ravens sign journeyman QB Thad Lewis, passing on Colin Kaepernick again
Lewis is the latest passer to arrive in Baltimore as an insurance policy for the injured Joe Flacco
Much has been made of the possibility of the Ravens signing Colin Kaepernick, particularly after the injury to Joe Flacco, but it doesn't look like Kaepernick playing for John Harbaugh is in the cards. The Ravens signed journeyman quarterback Thaddeus Lewis on Monday, and waived quarterback Dustin Vaughan. The quarterback situation in Baltimore remains unclear, but luckily it's a short-term issue, as Flacco expects to be ready come Week 1.
The Ravens current backup, Ryan Mallett, has struggled in the starting role since Flacco's injury. If Flacco's back acts up again, Lewis will provide added insurance for the Ravens. A career backup, Lewis has started six games in his career for the Browns and Bills. He hasn't thrown a pass in four years, however. He's certainly a training camp arm, but with the tenuous situation that the Ravens are in, he will likely see decent time in the upcoming preseason games for Baltimore.
Mallett went 9 of 18 for 58 yards passing against the Redskins in Baltimore's preseason opener, and he has struggled in practice, most notably throwing five picks in one practice alone. Flacco and the Ravens are eyeing a Week 1 return, but if he's not healthy, the Ravens may have a rough road ahead of them in the early part of the season.
The Ravens showed interest in Kaepernick toward the end of July, but after reports surfaced that the team's owner, Steve Bisciotti, was against signing him. Kaepernick, of course, remains a free agent. The NFLPA's president, Eric Winston, recently offered to help him get a job, if Kaepernick wants the support, and said it's apparent that NFL owners are blackballing the free-agent QB. The Ravens were the most likely destination for Kaepernick, but as the preseason continues to unfold, quarterback-needy teams always emerge.
What the NFLPA would do for Kaepernick is unclear, but this latest move by the Ravens is a relatively obvious example of why Kaepernick supporters see skullduggery.
I mean Thad Lewis...— Austin Bleininger (@AustinBleininge) August 14, 2017
Ravens signed Thad Lewis over Kap.. are you serious?!— Jay O (@J_Cuba25) August 14, 2017
Ravens sign Thad Lewis over Kap?? pic.twitter.com/TIWXTaqQtL— Kemondre (@KemondreNT) August 14, 2017
So the new QB power rankings are:— Matt Snyder (@MattSnyder_KC) August 14, 2017
#91 Kyle Orton #92. Thad Lewis. #93 Collin #Kaepernick
The Ravens showing interest and then polling the fans before opting to sign a player that hasn't played in years isn't a great look, any way you slice it.
