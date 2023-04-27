Lamar Jackson is back with the Ravens. After teasing a divorce from Baltimore amid failed negotiations for a long-term contract, the star quarterback reconciled with the team hours ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, inking a five-year, $260 million extension that makes him the league's highest-paid player. The deal certainly shakes up an always-growing QB market. But how does it affect the Ravens on draft night, with Baltimore officially resolving its QB questions?

Here are logical next steps for the Ravens now that Jackson is locked up for the long haul:

Prioritize pass catchers

Obvious, yes, but even after adding Odell Beckham Jr. on a surprisingly big deal, the Ravens need to give their handsomely paid QB some actual weapons. Not that Beckham and Nelson Agholor and holdovers Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay can't be playmakers in 2023. But all of those names are better suited as secondary pieces. The Ravens have failed to surround Jackson with alpha wideouts for too long, so they could stand to add another starter, either early in the draft (e.g. Jordan Addison, Zay Flowers) or via trade (e.g. DeAndre Hopkins).

When in doubt, bolster the trenches

The Ravens are OK up front, but you can never have enough depth in the trenches, especially when you're paying top dollar for a QB who's missed multiple games in back-to-back seasons. Jackson inherently thrives moving both in and outside the pocket, but the Ravens are still built to win on the ground, making the O-line a perpetual priority. If there isn't a bona fide wide receiver or cornerback available during their early picks, they shouldn't be afraid to add insurance here.

Restock the defense

This would've been a necessity even if Jackson hadn't re-signed, but now that he's commanding elite money on the offensive side of the ball, the Ravens could really use rookie-contract reinforcements on "D." Edge rusher and corner are the two urgent areas of need, and it's very possible Baltimore will find a Day 1 solution at either spot. CBs Deonte Banks and Emmanuel Forbes, as well as OLB Will McDonald IV, could be feasible targets at the back end of the first.