High on the list of offseason needs for the Baltimore Ravens was more targets for Lamar Jackson to throw to so the team did not need to solely rely on the running game. So far, they had taken steps towards completing this goal in free agency, the NFL Draft, and now with signing a new batch of undrafted rookies.

One of the nine undrafted rookies Baltimore signed on Thursday is Donte Sylencieux, a fine receiver from Graceland University, but more importantly, he was Jackson's favorite target in high school. The two played on Boynton Beach Community High School's football team for two years where Sylencieux caught 10 touchdown passes during that time.

The rookie joins Sammy Watkins, who the Ravens signed a couple months ago, and Rashod Bateman, who the Ravens drafted with the 27th overall pick, as another incoming receiver. It's expected to be a bit of a longshot given the pedigree that both of those players carry alone, never mind the fact that there are already established receivers familiar with the offense on the team.

This wouldn't be the first time that Baltimore tried to get a familiar face into Jackson's receiving core as an undrafted free agent. In 2019, they signed former Louisville receiver Jaylen Smith, who played with Jackson in college. However, the reunion was not meant to last as the ex-Cardinal was cut before Jackson's eventual-MVP season began.