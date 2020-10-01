The Baltimore Ravens are locking up Marlon Humphrey for the long term as the club announced on Thursday that they've inked the All-Pro cornerback to an extension. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Humphrey is getting a five-year extension that will pay him $98.75 million. This deal now puts Humphrey, who will be looking at around $19.5 million per year, among one of the highest-paid players at his position in the entire NFL. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network relays that $66 million of Humphrey's deal is fully guaranteed and will see $37 million by March.

Humphrey was originally signed through the 2021 season after the Ravens picked up the 2017 first rounder's fifth-year option last offseason that will pay him $10.24 million over that year. With this deal, Humphrey's agent, Joel Segal, and Ravens senior VP of football operations Pat Moriarty worked past 2 a.m. this morning to get it done, per Schefter. Now that it's completed, Humphrey is linked to the Ravens for the next seven seasons.

After arriving in Baltimore in 2017, the 24-year-old has blossomed into one of the premier corners that the league has to offer. Humphrey took a leap in 2019 being named to his first-ever Pro Bowl along with earning first-team All-Pro honors after totaling 65 tackles, 14 passes defended, and three interceptions over 16 games (15 starts).

This has been a lucrative year for cornerbacks with Humphrey just being the latest to secure a large bag of cash. Jalen Ramsey inked a $105 million extension with the Rams, Byron Jones signed an $82.5 million deal with the Dolphins in free agency, Tre'Davious White saw a $70 million extension from the Bills, and Darius Slay inked a three-year, $50.05 million deal with Philadelphia this offseason as well. Translation: it's good to be a top-tier cornerback in the NFL right now.