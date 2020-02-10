Ravens sign safety Chuck Clark to three-year extension, creates questions on future of Tony Jefferson

Things are already starting off well in 2020 for Chuck Clark, as the Baltimore Ravens work to move on from their disappointing playoff exit at the hands of the Tennessee Titans. With the new league year set to open on March 18, the Ravens front office has shifted gears to contractual matters and, for them, getting Clark secured for the future was one of their top priorities. To that end, they've officially inked a three-year extension with the 24-year-old that keeps him in Baltimore through 2023.

Clark was originally set to enter the final year of his existing contract in 2020 -- one set to pay him just $735,000 in base salary. That payout is now dwarfed by overall numbers on his new deal, which is reportedly worth upwards of $16 million, per Adam Schefter of ESPN, and contains $10 million in guaranteed money.

The former sixth-round pick now boasts a story that is truly a testament to what the NFL can be when a player grinds away at achieving their dream and proving their doubters wrong.

Clark entered the league as a sixth-round pick in 2017 and wasn't projected as a starter out of Virginia Tech. He went on to play in 15 games his rookie season but with no starts, failing to do the latter until his sophomore year with the Ravens, when he started twice in 16 games. His work ethic and dedication to improve paid off in 2019, however, when he took over as starter for Tony Jefferson -- who was placed on injured reserve after only five games played.

Clark delivered a career-best season in the process, reeling in his first NFL interception and racking up nine pass deflections, two forced fumbles, one sack and 68 combined tackles. Needless to say, general manager Eric DeCosta was pleased, hence the new deal.

"Chuck is a great story about hard work, patience, preparation and passion," DeCosta said. "He waited for his chance and seized the opportunity. Chuck's a good football player, a fine teammate and a respected leader. He's the type of player we want on our defense for a long time.

"Congrats to Chuck and his family."

The drive in Clark is something safety Earl Thomas noted the moment of his arrival in Baltimore in 2019. The All-Pro was so smitten with Clark's work ethic that he started wondering about his own role with the club.

"I saw that first day in football school. He was on it," Thomas said in 2019. "He was just like a starter. I was like, 'Bro, why would they bring me in when they got this guy?'"

We all know the answer to that, but what Clark has done to ingratiate himself with the Ravens is nothing short of salute-worthy.

From a sixth-round pick relegated to rotational duty to stepping in as needed and playing himself into not only a full-time role as a starter, but also a three-year extension one year prior to the expiration of his current deal shows the Ravens not only value what he can do for them now, but also what he can do for them for the foreseeable future. What this means for the future of Jefferson is anyone's guess though, considering the 28-year-old is coming off of injured reserve and set to hit the Ravens salary cap for $11.66 million in 2020.

It's the final year of Jefferson's deal in Baltimore after joining them by way of the Arizona Cardinals in 2017, the same season in which they drafted Clark. With the latter having now been financially crowned starter going forward -- as the team originally hoped he could -- DeCosta must now make a decision on the future of the former.

It appears to be Clark's show now.