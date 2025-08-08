The Baltimore Ravens' 24-16 preseason victory over the Indianapolis Colts was close to being overshadowed by a scary moment that took place in the first quarter. Rookie cornerback Bilhal Kone went down with a gruesome knee injury while in coverage, had his left leg placed in an air cast and was carted off the field. After the game, coach John Harbaugh announced that Kone would miss his entire rookie season due to a torn ligament in that left knee.

"Even seeing him in the locker room just now is really hard. Very hard," Harbaugh said, via ESPN. "But I told him the sun will come up tomorrow. You'll get this taken care of. You'll be rehabbing, you're part of our team and you'll be back. So it's just not on the time that you hope for."

Baltimore selected Kone in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft out of Western Michigan. He endeared himself to draft evaluators with his length and ball skills, and led the Broncos in passes defensed in both 2023 and 2024. In all, Kone recorded 112 combined tackles, 17 passes defensed and two interceptions in two seasons at Western Michigan.

With Kone now done for the season, it opens the door for Jalyn Armour-Davis, Robert Longerbeam, Reuben Lowery, Marquise Robinson, T.J. Tampa and Keyon Martin to push for snaps behind Nate Wiggins, Jaire Alexander, Chidobe Awuzie and All-Pro Marlon Humphrey.