The 1-3 Baltimore Ravens are banged-up on both sides of the ball, and one of their stars is now out for the remainder of the year. Coach John Harbaugh announced Monday that defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike would miss the rest of the season due to the neck injury suffered in the Week 2 victory over the Cleveland Browns.

Baltimore placed Madubuike on injured reserve last week, but the initial hope was that he could return at some point in the year. That will no longer happen. In his two games this season, Madubuike recorded seven tackles, two sacks and three QB hits.

Madubuike is an incredibly important part of this Ravens defense. In 2023, he racked up 56 tackles and 13 sacks to go along with 33 QB hits, which led to him signing a four-year, $98 million deal. Madubuike followed that up with a 6.5-sack campaign in 2024, which earned him Pro Bowl honors for the second straight year. His 56 pressures in 2024 ranked third among all defensive tackles.

The Ravens are off to their first 1-3 start since 2015, and they are allowing the most points per game (33.3) through four contests in franchise history. This defense has allowed at least 37 points in three out of the first four games of the season, granted Baltimore's schedule has been tough with the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs.

Sunday's 37-20 loss to the Chiefs was particularly deflating, as cornerback Marlon Humphrey, linebacker Roquan Smith, cornerback Nate Wiggins, quarterback Lamar Jackson and offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley were injured during the game. Baltimore will have to embrace the "next man up" mentality. Up next is the 1-3 Houston Texans at home on Sunday.