Two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson has officially taken his talents to the small screen. Jackson made his acting debut in a recent episode of "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" on Starz.

The episode featuring Jackson aired on May 9, and he played a character named E-Tone, who was working for Unique, played by Joey Bada$$. Jackson didn't just say a couple lines and disappear either.

In one scene, Jackson's E-Tone murders another character in the bathroom of a club. It was quite the debut for Jackson, who has been a fan of the show for a while.

Back in 2023, Jackson tweeted that he was a huge fan of "Raising Kanan" and wanted to make a cameo appearance. Well, he got his wish this season as creator Sascha Penn reached out to Jackson about playing a small role.

In an interview with People, Jackson said his main goal on set was to keep things moving. He didn't want to force the rest of the actors to keep reading scenes because of his mistakes.

"I'm around Joey Bada$$ and these guys, I don't want to mess up the line and have those guys redoing it. They've been here, they're professional, that's their job," Jackson said. "I just didn't want to mess up and have them redo it. And I don't think I really did, to be honest."

Maybe this cameo appearance will spark a second career for Jackson, but the one he has right now is going just fine. Jackson is coming off a season in which he threw for 4,172 yards, rushed for 915 more and scored 45 total touchdowns.