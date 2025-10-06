The Baltimore Ravens are tied for the worst record in their division and second-worst record in the AFC as they deal with significant injuries, including one to their MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson. At 1-4, the Ravens sit behind the 3-1 Pittsburgh Steelers and the 2-3 Cincinnati Bengals, but even as they struggle, their odds of winning the AFC North are still greater than the other three teams in the division.

The Ravens odds of winning the division are +100, followed by the Steelers at +110, with the Cleveland Browns and the Bengals at +1800, per DraftKings.

The Bengals and Browns have shown little to no hope for the season, so the Ravens will seemingly be battling Aaron Rodgers' Steelers for that top spot and the automatic playoff bid that comes with winning the division.

Baltimore has given up 81 points over the last two weeks, losing 37-20 to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4 and 44-10 to the Houston Texans in Week 5. Last week's loss was tied for the biggest defeat of coach John Harbaugh's era.

Jackson (hamstring), offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (hamstring), linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring), cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf), fullback Patrick Ricard (calf) and safety Kyle Hamilton (groin) were among those inactive last week. Many are expected to be back soon, which should help Baltimore turn things around.

The Ravens' next few games are against the Los Angeles Rams, Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings and the Browns. The Steelers had their bye this week, and even though they didn't play, with the other AFC North teams losing, Pittsburgh built on its divisional lead. The next few games for the Steelers are against the Browns, Bengals, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Chargers.