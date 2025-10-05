The Baltimore Ravens' 2025 season can summed up by what occurred after Jaylin Noel's touchdown on Sunday that stretched Houston Texans' lead to 31 points early in the fourth quarter.

Noel celebrated his first career touchdown by mimicking Ray Lewis' patented squirrel dance. Noel's celebration was interrupted by Ravens cornerback Jaire Alexander, who tried to steal the ball away before shoving Noel.

Alexander's act was symbolic of the pain a proud franchise is currently enduring.

Baltimore, the heavy preseason favorite to repeat as AFC North champion, is now 1-4 through five games. Sunday's 44-10 loss was its worst defense since 2013 and is tied for the biggest defeat of the John Harbaugh era.

"Just complete disappointment," Harbaugh said afterward. "We're gonna have to find a way to turn it around and figure out who we are this next week and into the bye and after the bye. We're gonna have more than half the season left, and we're gonna have to find ourselves.

"That's what our aim will be moving forward."

30-point losses in Ravens history



Year Score Opponent T1 2017 44-7 Jaguars T1 1997 37-0 Steelers T3 2025 44-10 Texans T3 2013 41-7 Patriots 5 2007 38-7 Steelers 6 2012 43-13 Texans

While Houston's efficiency on both sides of the ball had something to do with it, Sunday's outcome was largely the byproduct of the Ravens being without a slew of key staters due to injury.

Sunday's inactive list for Baltimore included quarterback Lamar Jackson (hamstring), offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (hamstring) linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring), cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf), fullback Patrick Ricard (calf), safety Kyle Hamilton (groin).

The Ravens were already without defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike, who suffered a season-ending injuring during Baltimore's lone victory of the year, a Week 2 win over the Browns.

Overall, Baltimore was without it's six-highest paid players (they combine to make $160 million this season), and the lack of that much talent clearly showed.

Houston, which improved to 2-3, rolled to the tune of 417 yards, 27 first downs and 7 of 12 efficiency on third down. Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud feasted on the Ravens' toothless secondary, going 23 of 27 for 244 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions.

Conversely, Baltimore's offense -- led by backup quarterback Cooper Rush -- wasn't able to muster any type of momentum until it was too late. Rush threw three picks while presiding over an offense that generated just 207 yards of offense.

With Rush struggling, and with the game out of hand for virtually the entire the second half, Baltimore's best available offensive weapon -- running back Derrick Henry -- was a non-factor. Henry rushed for just 33 yards on 15 carries, although he did make history in the second half when he tied Walter Payton for the fifth-most rushing touchdowns in NFL history.

Immediately after Henry's score, though, Houston's offense went right back to work as Stroud hit Christian Kirk for a 47-yard gain. The big completion set up Noel's score and Alexander's subsequent shove.

Speaking of Alexander, the former Packers Pro Bowl cornerback had been a healthy scratch for each of Baltimore's previous three games and was only playing because of Baltimore's injuries in the secondary. Alexander tried, but in the end, he couldn't make up for what the Ravens are currently missing.

The same could be said for the rest of the Ravens who suited up on Sunday.

"We've got young guys and they've got to grow up fast," veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy said after the game. "They don't have time to mature over time. We need them, now, to step up, and the older guys need to step up, too."