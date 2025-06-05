The Baltimore Ravens have been extending some of their key offensive players, including running back Derrick Henry and wide receiver Rashod Bateman, to lucrative contract extensions in recent weeks.

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta revealed that the team has had "introductory" conversations with quarterback Lamar Jackson regarding a potential contract extension.

"We've had some conversations before the draft, after the draft, in person last week," DeCosta said on a recent appearance on the BMore Baseball Podcast. "I think we're in the introductory sort of stage of looking at what an extension might look like."

Back in March, Ravens coach John Harbaugh stated that the team had internal conversations regarding an extension for Jackson.

Jackson signed a five-year, $260 million contract extension in 2023 that included $185 million worth of guaranteed money. The former first-round pick is making $52 million per season. That made Jackson the highest-paid player in NFL history just 10 days after the Philadelphia Eagles set the previous record by extending quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Despite being the NFL's highest-paid quarterback just two years ago, Jackson has since dropped to the 10th highest-paid signal caller after several franchise quarterbacks received lofty extensions. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is currently the NFL's highest-paid quarterback with a $60 million salary annually after inking a four-year, $240 million contract extension in 2024.

During the 2024 season, Jackson completed 66.7% of his passes for a career-high 4,172 yards and 41 touchdowns, while also tallying 915 yards and four more touchdowns on the ground.