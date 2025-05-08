For decades, New York City was the exclusive home to the NFL Draft. More recently, however, the league has decided to take the draft on the road to various cities that are home to NFL franchises, with Green Bay being the latest to host the three-day spectacle. Given the influx of foot traffic and boost to the local economy, every city wants its shot at hosting the NFL Draft, including Baltimore.

As reported by The Baltimore Sun, the Maryland Stadium Authority is exploring the possibility of hosting the draft either in 2029, 2030 or 2031. This comes as Ravens president Sashi Brown noted that the team will "eventually" make a pitch to host the draft.

Baltimore's pursuit of a future draft does appear to be in the early stages, as Terry Hasseltine, the vice president of the Maryland Stadium Authority's marketing and communications group, noted that it's "only in the exploratory phase at this time."

Pittsburgh is slated to host the NFL Draft next year, while Washington, D.C., recently secured the 2027 NFL Draft, which will be held on the National Mall.

This year, NFL officials announced that a total of 600,000 people attended the NFL Draft in Green Bay, which matched Nashville (2019) for the second-highest attendance in draft history. The record for the highest-attended draft belongs to the City of Detroit, which had 775,000 fans pile into town in 2024.

The NFL Draft was held in New York City from 1965 to 2014 before the league elected to bring the show to various cities. Since then, Philadelphia, Dallas, Nashville, Cleveland, Las Vegas, Kansas City, Detroit and Green Bay have all hosted drafts.