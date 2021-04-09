The Baltimore Ravens are gearing up for the 2021 NFL Draft, but they aren't done with free agency just yet. According to CBS NFL Insider Jason La Canfora, the Ravens will be hosting Indianapolis Colts pass-rusher Justin Houston on a free agent visit next week. This is not the first time the Ravens have attempted to sign him in the past, and Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports that Houston won't be the only pass-rusher the Ravens bring in for a visit over the next couple of weeks.

Houston may have just turned 32-years-old in January, but he's still tough to stop on the edge. Last year with the Colts, he recorded 25 combined tackles, one forced fumble and eight sacks -- which trailed just DeForest Buckner on Indy's defense. Houston spent the past two seasons with the Colts after eight seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs initially drafted Houston in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft out of Georgia. He quickly became a star on Kansas City's defense, and made four straight Pro Bowls from 2012-2015. Houston had a remarkable campaign in 2014, when the First Team All-Pro led the league with 22 sacks. In all, Houston has recorded double-digit sacks in four seasons.

The Ravens have a clear need at pass-rusher, as Matt Judon left for the New England Patriots early in free agency, signing a four-year, $56 million deal. As for who the Ravens could potentially bring in other than Houston, Jadeveon Clowney may come too expensive, but veterans such as Melvin Ingram and Ryan Kerrigan are still on the market.