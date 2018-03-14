Ravens to reportedly sign former Redskins WR who has never had a 100-yard game
Ryan Grant, who yet to live up his potential, now joins one of the league's worst passing offenses
The Ravens pass offense was among the NFL's worst last season, a point slammed home by 37-year-old tight end Ben Watson leading the team in receptions. When free agency officially opens at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Baltimore is expected to address its biggest need by signing former Redskins wide receiver Ryan Grant to a four-year, $29 million deal with $14.5 million guaranteed, according to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.
The 2014 fifth-round pick developed a reputation as a hard worker and was highly regarded by former coach Jay Gruden. But in four NFL seasons, Grant managed just 84 receptions for 985 yards and six touchdowns. The good news is that 45 of those catches, 573 of those yards and four of those touchdowns came last season. He also ranked 13th in value per play among all wideouts, according to Football Outsiders' metrics, ahead of Keenan Allen and Mike Thomas.
The bad news: But Grant isn't a No. 1 receiver and Pro Football Focus graded him 56th among all wideouts last season, behind Mike Wallace and Jeremy Maclin, who both lined up in Baltimore. There's also this:
Grant isn't among Pete Prisco's Top 50 free agents, and the Ravens know they need to continue to upgrade the position. It's why they've reportedly signed former Cardinals wideout John Brown to a modest deal.
"Right player, right price" also ranked 84th in value per play. But there's more!
Nelson will be 33 years old in May and he's nowhere close to the player he once was -- but he'd still be one of the best pass catchers on the Ravens' roster. Then there's the draft where, in our latest CBSSports.com mock draft, we have Baltimore taking Alabama wideout Calvin Ridley with the No. 16 pick.
