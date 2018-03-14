Ravens to reportedly sign former Redskins WR who has never had a 100-yard game

The Ravens pass offense was among the NFL's worst last season, a point slammed home by 37-year-old tight end Ben Watson leading the team in receptions. When free agency officially opens at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Baltimore is expected to address its biggest need by signing former Redskins wide receiver Ryan Grant to a four-year, $29 million deal with $14.5 million guaranteed, according to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.

The 2014 fifth-round pick developed a reputation as a hard worker and was highly regarded by former coach Jay Gruden. But in four NFL seasons, Grant managed just 84 receptions for 985 yards and six touchdowns. The good news is that 45 of those catches, 573 of those yards and four of those touchdowns came last season. He also ranked 13th in value per play among all wideouts, according to Football Outsiders' metrics, ahead of Keenan Allen and Mike Thomas.

The bad news: But Grant isn't a No. 1 receiver and Pro Football Focus graded him 56th among all wideouts last season, behind Mike Wallace and Jeremy Maclin, who both lined up in Baltimore. There's also this:

New #Ravens No. 1 WR Ryan Grant has zero career 100-yard receiving games. Has never even reached 90 yards in a game. — Nick Mensio (@NickMensio) March 14, 2018

Grant isn't among Pete Prisco's Top 50 free agents, and the Ravens know they need to continue to upgrade the position. It's why they've reportedly signed former Cardinals wideout John Brown to a modest deal.

Per @caplannfl, Brown's deal with Ravens is one year for $5M, incentives up to $6.5M.... This is apparently the #Ravens shopping neighborhood with little cap space, and has the makings of Ozzie's mantra "right player, right price" — Bo Smolka (@bsmolka) March 13, 2018

"Right player, right price" also ranked 84th in value per play. But there's more!

Jordy Nelson will have a robust market. Starts off visiting the Raiders. Would be a natural fit with the Seahawks, Ravens and others — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) March 14, 2018

Nelson will be 33 years old in May and he's nowhere close to the player he once was -- but he'd still be one of the best pass catchers on the Ravens' roster. Then there's the draft where, in our latest CBSSports.com mock draft, we have Baltimore taking Alabama wideout Calvin Ridley with the No. 16 pick.