The Baltimore Ravens might not be superstitious, but they're not taking any chances this week. For their showdown on Sunday against the Dolphins, the Ravens have decided to wear a uniform combination that they've NEVER lost in.

The team announced on Thursday that they'll be wearing their black jerseys with their purple pants. The Ravens don't wear their purple pants or black jerseys very often and they almost never wear the combination together.

This will mark just the fourth time in franchise history that Baltimore has worn that combination. In the previous three games, the Ravens went 3-0 with all three games being decided by just one score.

Here's a quick look at how the Ravens have fared with black over purple:

Week 17, 2018: Ravens 26-24 over Browns

Week 5, 2021: Ravens 31-25 over Colts (OT)

Week 16, 2022: Ravens 17-9 over Falcons

If the Ravens can stay undefeated in this uniform combination, that would be huge, because there's a lot on the line this week. If the Ravens beat the Dolphins, they'll clinch the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC playoffs. The Ravens would also clinch the AFC North, but there's a chance they could have the division title wrapped up before the game even starts. If the Browns lose to the Jets on Thursday night, then the Ravens would clinch the title then.

The Dolphins are a good team, but the Ravens won't be phased and that's mostly because they've been dominating good teams this year. The Ravens have won four straight games by at least 14 points over teams that are at least three games over .500, which is the second-longest streak in NFL history.

Basically, they've been destroying good teams and they'll look to keep that streak alive in a uniform combination that they've never lost in.