In the fourth quarter of their rare Wednesday afternoon matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers to finally put Week 12 to bed, the Ravens have made a quarterback change. After Robert Griffin III suffered an apparent hamstring injury, Baltimore turned the keys to the offense to Trace McSorley around the 7:21 mark in the fourth quarter. Griffin seemed to pull his hamstring earlier in the game but stayed in and played through it initially. Upon being replaced for McSorley, however, the former first-round quarterback was spotted on the sideline with ice on his left leg in that hamstring area.

While the injury may have been what ended Griffin's day, he wasn't particularly effective through the air. He finished with just 33 yards passing and one interception that was taken to the end zone for a touchdown by Steelers corner Joe Haden in the first quarter. He was most impactful as a runner, totaling 68 yards on the ground on 9.7 yards per carry.

As for McSorley, he came in under duress against this stout Pittsburgh defense and completed one of his five pass attempts on his opening drive for seven yards. His second, however, was far more prolific, completing a 70-yard touchdown pass to Marquise Brown to bring Baltimore within five points with just under three minutes to play in the game.

The 25-year-old is a former sixth-round draft choice of the Ravens in 2019 out of Penn State. For the Nittany Lions, McSorley broke school records in passing yards, passing touchdowns, rushing touchdowns, and wins.