The Harbaugh brothers are making a trade, as John Harbaugh's Baltimore Ravens sent pass rusher Odafe Oweh to Jim Harbaugh's Los Angeles Chargers, according to CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones. The Ravens sent Oweh and a 2027 seventh-round pick to the Chargers in exchange for safety Alohi Gilman and a 2026 fifth-round pick, according to ESPN.

Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz was the Ravens' director of player personnel when Baltimore selected Oweh with the No. 31 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Penn State. The 26-year-old has recorded 23 sacks in 67 career games played, including a career high 10 sacks notched in 2024.

Oweh has 10 tackles and five quarterback hits in five games played this season. He is playing on his fifth-year option, which pays $13,251,000, according to Spotrac. This means Oweh is slated to hit free agency following this season unless the Chargers extend him.

What does this trade mean for Ravens, Chargers?

This is a curious move for Baltimore. While the Ravens wanted to add some help in the secondary, and did so by trading for Gilman and signing C.J. Gardner-Johnson to their practice squad, it's not like Baltimore is loaded at pass rusher. That room now consists of Kyle Van Noy, Tavius Robinson, David Ojabo and rookie Mike Green. The Ravens have recorded six sacks all season, and two belong to Nnamdi Madubuike, who hasn't played since Week 2 and won't return this season.

As for Gilman, he spent his entire career with the Chargers, who selected him in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame. He has been a full-time starter since 2023, and has 22 tackles and three passes defensed in the first five games of this season. In 73 career games played, Gilman has recorded five interceptions and 21 passes defensed.

The Chargers appear poised to move forward with Elijah Molden at safety alongside Derwin James. Molden signed a three-year extension with Los Angeles this offseason after recording 75 tackles, seven passes defensed a career-high three interceptions in his first season with the Chargers.