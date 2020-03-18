Ravens trade tight end Hayden Hurst to Falcons for draft picks as Atlanta replaces Austin Hooper
Hurst is a former first-round pick by the Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens have traded Hayden Hurst to the Atlanta Falcons, the Ravens announced on Wednesday shortly after the start of the new league year.
Baltimore will receive a 2020 second-round pick and a 2020 fifth-round pick from the Falcons in the deal while Atlanta will receive Hurst and a 2020 fourth-round pick from the Ravens.
Hurst had 43 catches for 512 yards and three touchdowns in two seasons with the Ravens. Not the production Baltimore thought it was going to receive from Hurst when the Ravens selected him in the first round of the 2018 draft.
Hurst was essentially replaced by Mark Andrews, who went on to have a Pro Bowl season for the Ravens in having 64 catches for 852 yards and 10 touchdowns. Andrews was also selected in the 2018 draft as a third-round pick.
The Ravens will have nine draft picks. One in the first, two in the second, two in the third, two in the fourth, one in the fifth and one in the seventh. The fifth-round pick they are getting from the Falcons is going to Jacksonville in the Calais Campbell trade.
Atlanta needed a tight end after Austin Hooper left in free agency and the team released Luke Stocker. Hurst would be the favorite to be the No. 1 tight end with the Falcons with Hooper's departure.
Atlanta will have a first, second, third, two fourths, and a seventh-round pick in the 2020 draft.
