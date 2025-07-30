OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- On a scorching day in northern Maryland, the Baltimore Ravens defense took advantage of a shorthanded offense, decidedly winning most of the team drills during the padded practice. But to John Harbaugh, it was another good day of work for both sides of the ball.

"It really is a challenge because we've had the heat," Harbaugh said. "There's a lot to be said for that, if you look at the science and all that, in terms of acclimation and all that, and our guys handled it pretty darn well. I do think it factors in, some of the mental stuff, it forces you to really concentrate and work at the mental challenges of the game. That's what we need this time of year. I though the guys fought through it pretty good -- varying degrees of success, obviously. Defense had a heck of a day today. Happy with our work ethic"

It was also, in general, good news for Isaiah Likely. The tight end was carted off during Tuesday's practice with was initially deemed an ankle injury, but it turns out he has a small foot fracture.

"He's going to have surgery," Harbaugh said. "I think the timeline I saw [roughly six weeks, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley] actually was accurate that was reported, so we have a shot to get him back there right away early. We'll see. That's the good news. It's early in camp, and it's not one of those major type of deals, but it's something. It's multiple weeks."

Harbaugh said he and general manager Eric DeCosta were with Likely when the results came back, and it was "a tough few minutes." But he added Likely is in "great spirits" now and especially happy he doesn't have to go on crutches.

Here were more takeaways from the day:

Zay Flowers doesn't practice, will return 'in a few days'

Zay Flowers, who was favoring his knee/leg at the end of Tuesday's practice, did not practice Wednesday, though Harbaugh wasn't overly concerned.

"He and a couple other guys that you didn't see are all camp-type things that you really just need to not go out for a few days on, so he'll be back in a few days."

Rashod Bateman didn't participate in team drills, and Jalyn Armour-Davis was among a few other nonparticipants.

Harbaugh categorized Armour-Davis' injury as "not a serious deal ... not anything that's going to keep him out for a long time."

Chidobe Awuzie, defensive line impress

Aided by the offense's absences, the defense had a strong day. That included Chidobe Awuzie. Working primarily with the first-team defense, Awuzie nearly intercepted Lamar Jackson on an overthrown pass intended for Devontez Walker in the first 11-on-11 drill. Later on in practice, he had tight coverage on Keith Kirkwood that resulted in an incompletion and broke up a pass intended for Dayton Wade.

After playing his first four seasons in Dallas and the next three in Cincinnati, Awuzie spent last season with the Titans but suffered an early-season groin injury and appeared in just eight games. He also dealt with a minor ankle injury in minicamp.

"Really stepping up the last day or two," Harbaugh said of Awuzie. "I think he's really starting to feel healthy, and, boy, he knows how to play. He's smart. Still learning the ins and outs of the defense, but he's a real quick learner. When you talk to him about it, he picks it up really fast, so very excited about him."

Awuzie wasn't the Ravens' most notable secondary acquisition this offseason, or even the second-most notable. Baltimore drafted safety Malaki Starks in the first round and signed former Packers All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander. But it was Awuzie joining Marlon Humphrey, Nate Wiggins, Kyle Hamilton and Starks as the top unit, with Alexander rotating in mostly with the second team. More than anything it's a testament to what appears to be a deep cornerback group.

The defensive line also took over several snaps in team drills, with interior linemen Nnamdi Madubuike, Travis Jones and Broderick Washington Jr. leading the way. One one play, Washington pushed an offensive lineman several yards into the backfield, completely blowing up a Keaton Mitchell run. Derrick Henry found little running room for the most part, too.

Edge rushers Tavius Robinson, Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo also flashed in team settings, and second-round rookie Mike Green had a clean win against undrafted rookie Ozzie Hutchinson that would have resulted in a sack.

"Yesterday we had a really good day in pass protection," Harbaugh said. "Today wasn't quite as good. I thought the defense really stepped up with the pressure."

DeAndre Hopkins, Mark Andrews, rookie WR make plays

While the offensive successes were few and far between, DeAndre Hopkins and Mark Andrews had some nice moments. Hopkins had a pair of catches in short order, running a good comeback route against Wiggins. The offensive line held up particularly well on that play well, giving Jackson plenty of time.

A few plays later, Hopkins and Jackson displayed good timing on a slant pattern. And finally, in one of the later portions of practice in which the offense was working in the deep red zone, Hopkins went up for an impressive touchdown catch in the very back of the end zone.

"It's a lot of juice, a lot of knowledge, too," said tight ends coach George Godsey, who was previously with Hopkins with the Texans. "Very good brain for the game, too. Knows where to sit in zones, has a lot of good points for our guys, too, out in the route game, so it's good to be with Hop again."

Andrews had a nice catch in team periods as well, going up and getting a floated pass from Jackson and coming down with the ball through some contact with Starks that sent both to the ground. Andrews emphatically signaled "first down" after getting up.

With many receivers out or limited, there were many reps available for some of the youngsters. Sixth-round rookie LaJohntay Wester took advantage in one-on-one drills, securing a catch against undrafted rookie Reuben Lowery and beating undrafted rookie Keondre Jackson deep for a touchdown. He earned a high-five from Cooper Rush for the latter connection. In team drills, Wester drew a pass interference all against Lowery and also caught a short pass from Rush.

Charlie Kolar comes to Mark Andrews' defense

Tight Charlie Kolar might have a second career as a stand-up comedian waiting for him after his playing career is over, and he regaled the media with a hilarious offseason tale.

"[My fiancée] dragged me to these B.S. hot yoga classes that aren't actually hot yoga, they're like 'powersculpt,'" Kolar explained. "It's like crossfit hell, and it's terrible, in Iowa, but she made me go to them all offseason, so I feel like that prepared me for [the heat].

"First of all, NOT yoga. Anything where I am getting screamed at and doing burpees is not yoga. That is crossfit. I have a fundamental issue with calling it 'yoga,' and the worst part is I'm sitting there like a beached whale, taking a break every 30 seconds, and this 75-year-old lady next to me is curling my bodyweight while doing it over and over. It's so embarrassing."

But Kolar, who will have an expanded role over the next few weeks with Likely missing some time, took a serious tone when discussing Andrews' difficult offseason after a pair of crucial mistakes in the season-ending loss to the Bills.

"It's really frustrating," Kolar said. "I know people really care about their sports, but to see how terrible some things are being said, I hurt for him, and I see it. He does a really good job of blocking it out and stuff and he's strong, but some of those things being said is pretty messed up.

"We came up short. It sucks. It really sucks. To see the way people reacted to some of that stuff is really disappointing for someone I love and care about so much."