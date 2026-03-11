Less than one day after backing out of their deal with the Las Vegas Raiders to trade for star pass rusher Maxx Crosby, the Baltimore Ravens pivoted to another sack artist. The Ravens agreed to terms with former Cincinnati Bengals pass rusher Trey Hendrickson, according to CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones.

The deal is for four years and $112 million in compensation, per NFL Media.

Hendrickson was CBS Sports' No. 2 free agent in this class, although he went unsigned during the NFL's two-day negotiation period. Jones reported that Hendrickson's camp aimed for $35 million per year in his new contract, but he did not find that kind of interest. The Carolina Panthers handed out the largest deal of free agency thus far, agreeing to terms with former Philadelphia Eagles pass rusher Jaelan Phillips on a four-year, $120 million deal that pays out $30 million per year. Then Odafe Oweh cashed in with a four-year, $100 million deal from the Washington Commanders.

In Hendrickson, a four-time Pro Bowler, the Ravens find a difference-maker off the edge who is likely motivated to play his former team twice a year in the AFC North. It's for good reason.

The Bengals identified a rising superstar in 2021, signing Hendrickson to a four-year, $60 million deal. He recorded what was then a career-high 14 sacks that season as the Bengals made the Super Bowl. However, Hendrickson struggled to score that second long-term contract from Cincinnati.

Hendrickson signed a one-year extension prior to the 2023 season and responded with a whopping 17.5 sacks. After failing to secure a lucrative extension, Hendrickson returned to the fold and led the NFL with his second-straight 17.5-sack season. The Bengals again did not give Hendrickson the security he sought, instead boosting his salary to $30 million for one year in 2025. This offseason marked the first time he was finally free to pursue a long-term deal.

Hendrickson's 74.5 sacks rank third-most over the last six seasons. He never got the chance to cash in like T.J. Watt, Danielle Hunter, Myles Garrett and Crosby did. Now, he's paid and all-in on a Super Bowl.

It appeared the Ravens found their star EDGE in Crosby, as they agreed to send two first-round picks to the Raiders for the five-time Pro Bowler. However, Baltimore reportedly pulled out of the deal after discovering something during Crosby's in-person physical. The Ravens were permitted to do this since no deals -- trades or free-agency signings -- are official until the new league year, which falls on March 11 at 4 p.m. ET.

The Ravens knew that Crosby underwent surgery on the meniscus in his left knee in January. Months, not weeks, are required to recover from this procedure. The physical was not to determine if Crosby could play football right now.

Hendrickson must pass a physical for the Ravens, as well. He underwent core muscle surgery a few months ago after playing just seven games in 2025.

Why this move is controversial

It's tough not to entertain the conspiratorial aspect of this move now that it's come to fruition. The Ravens paid a high price for Crosby, only to (allegedly) notice that Hendrickson's market was not as robust as previously thought. Plus, he doesn't cost two first-round picks.

So, did the Ravens experience buyer's remorse, or did their medical staff actually find something concerning? It's a question that will likely never be answered. Sources of CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones said they also had concerns about Crosby's knee during their own evaluation process. There was also a Raiders source, who was present during Crosby's time with the team, who said he struggled during light practices with knee and ankle issues. Of course, those didn't prevent him from being an animal on Sundays.

There's no debating Crosby's credentials. He recorded 69.5 sacks in his 110 career games played, which rank sixth-most since he entered the league in 2019 out of Eastern Michigan. He is just the third player in Raiders history to reach double-digit sacks in four seasons. While he's feared by quarterbacks, Crosby is a well-rounded defensive end that's ruthless against the run. He's played more defensive snaps than any defensive lineman since he entered the league. Still, one has to wonder if the Raiders' controversial decision to shut down Crosby with two games remaining in the regular season has more merit now.

What the Ravens are (and aren't) getting in Trey Hendrickson

Hendrickson is undoubtedly a top-of-the-line pass rusher. Every year from 2021-2024, he had at least a 17% pressure rate. The only other player who could say that is Micah Parsons.

Hendrickson is relentless. He has the speed and bend to win outside and the power to win inside; he has active hands, too. He is a complete pass rusher.

He is not a complete player. Hendrickson has never had more than 20 tackles against the run in a season in his career. Compare that to Crosby, who has averaged nearly 55 per season over the past four seasons. Furthermore, even during his outstanding stretch from 2021-24, Hendrickson played roughly 70% of the Bengals' defensive snaps, and well below those figures on first and second downs. On the other hand, Hendrickson's pressure rate is significantly better than Crosby's.

Comparing Crosby and Hendrickson

Stat (since 2020) Maxx Crosby Trey Hendrickson Sacks 59.5 74.5 Defensive snaps 5,423 3,595 Tackles 391 196 Tackles for loss 117 68 Sacks per 100 snaps 1.10 2.07 Snaps per sack 91.1 48.3

To call Hendrickson a pass rush specialist would be unfair. He is more than that. He is a dominant force as a pass rusher, and the Ravens do have the resources to pick up the slack in the run game elsewhere. But it's important to understand this is not a one-for-one swap; they styles between the two players are very, very different.