Despite leaving the Ravens' Week 14 win over the Steelers with an apparent head injury, Tyler Huntley is on track to start at quarterback in Saturday's matchup with the Browns. Filling in for injured starter Lamar Jackson, the veteran backup cleared concussion protocol on Thursday, coach John Harbaugh announced, partook in practice for the second straight day and does not carry a designation heading into Week 15. Harbaugh declined to officially name a starter for Week 15, though Jackson remains out of practice with a PCL sprain.

Undrafted rookie Anthony Brown, the Ravens' third-string QB, replaced Huntley in the team's win against Pittsburgh. But the latter has taken first-team practice reps this week, returning to the field for a walk-through even before clearing concussion protocol. Harbaugh, meanwhile, has left the door open for Jackson's return in each of the last two weeks, but the starting QB was reportedly always expected to miss anywhere between one and three games after injuring his knee in Week 13. He's officially been ruled out for Saturday's head-to-head with Cleveland.

Huntley, for what it's worth, doesn't have any concerns about starting after a hard hit forced him out of Sunday's win.

"I've been good," he told reporters this week. "I don't think I had a concussion, but definitely the protocols, they were doing their job and making sure I was safe. Clearly, I'm safe enough to play this week."

On the off chance Huntley is unable to suit up, or is forced to exit again, Brown would be in line to take over under center. After this week's game against the Browns, the Ravens host the Falcons on Christmas Eve, then close the regular season against the Steelers and Bengals, respectively.