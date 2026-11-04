As the reeling Baltimore Ravens try to figure out whether Lamar Jackson's thumb injury will cost him the rest of the season, they got certainty on his backup. Tyler Huntley is in fact out for the remainder of 2026 due to a turf toe injury he suffered after relieving Jackson in Sunday's loss to the Bills, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Ravens have been in scramble mode ever since the pair of quarterback injuries. Emergency third quarterback Joe Fagnano, an undrafted rookie out of UConn, finished out Sunday's 36-10 blowout loss and will start Thursday against the Jaguars. Baltimore added Austin Reed, who was with the team in the preseason, to its practice squad and signed Kedon Slovis off Green Bay's practice squad earlier this week in an attempt to build some sort of depth on a short week. Reed has never taken a regular-season snap, and Slovis has taken five.

Huntley, 29, has spent six of his seven years with the Ravens after going undrafted in 2020. He has been a crucial depth piece, starting 14 games during his time in Baltimore, including three this year as Jackson dealt with an ankle injury. Huntley guided Baltimore to a win over the Falcons but lost to the Browns and Bengals before Jackson's short-lived return. He suffered the turf toe injury when Bills DT Ed Oliver landed on the back of his foot.

With more clarity on at least one quarterback's injury, the Ravens could look to make a trade ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline, with Tyson Bagent and Jacoby Brissett as potential options mentioned by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport earlier this week.

Baltimore is 4-4 on the season and has lost three straight games.