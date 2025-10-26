Tyler Huntley needed a job after being released by the Cleveland Browns in late August. Fortunately for him, the veteran quarterback knew exactly who to call.

Huntley, moments after coming off the bench to help lead the Ravens to a season-saving win over the Bears, shared what led to his brief unemployment and subsequent comeback with Baltimore.

Huntley, who threw for 186 yards on 17 of 22 passing during Sunday's 30-16 win over the Browns, said he had just finished a workout shortly after getting released by Cleveland when he decided to reach out to his former NFL coach, John Harbaugh.

"I was just like, 'Man, I would love to play for the best team in the National Football League again,"' he recalled. "So I texted Harbs and I was like, 'Give me a call. I know you're in camp. Just give me a call when you get a chance.' He called me right back. I didn't expect him to call right back. We just went on and just talked. ... I was just grateful for that."

Baltimore is surely grateful today for Huntley, who helped keep its season alive Sunday while playing in relief of injured starter and two-time league MVP Lamar Jackson. In addition to his efficient passing, Huntley also finished on the team in rushing with 53 yards on eight carries.

The win snapped Baltimore's four-game losing streak while giving it a stay of execution in the AFC North division race. The victory was also vindication for Huntley, a former Pro Bowler with Baltimore who had recent stints with both Miami and Cleveland before re-joining his former team just before the start of the regular season.

Speaking of Miami, Huntley will get a chance to face his former team next week if Jackson has to miss his fourth straight game. Harbaugh said on Sunday he is hoping Jackson can play after being labeled as questionable entering Sunday's game against the Bears.

Regarding Jackson's possible return next week, Huntley is embracing whatever role the Ravens ask him to fill against Miami.

"Whatever we need to do to get that dub in Miami, that's what we're gonna do," Huntley told CBS Sports after Sunday's win.