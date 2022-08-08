The Baltimore Ravens struggled throughout last season with injuries, on both offense and defense. Those injuries contributed to the inconsistency of the team's offensive line, which in turn contributed to the inconsistency of quarterback Lamar Jackson, and likely contributed to his injury issues as well.

Baltimore set about remaking that offensive line this offseason. The Ravens signed Morgan Moses to play right tackle. They hope to get Ronnie Stanley back at left tackle after he appeared in only one game last season. They moved Patrick Mekari back inside. And they drafted center Tyler Linderbaum in the first round.

But Linderbaum is now dealing with an injury of his own. According to NFL.com, the rookie center suffered a Lisfranc injury. He will not play in the team's first preseason game, but apparently the hope is that he will only miss a week or two, and will thus be ready for the beginning of the regular season.

Linderbaum dealt with Lisfranc issues throughout his college career at Iowa. The current injury is described by NFL.com as a sprain of the Lisfranc ligament, not a full rupture. The Lisfranc is located in the mid-foot area and injury to the area is not uncommon among NFL players. Depending on the severity, it can keep a player out either several weeks or several months.

It looks at the moment as though the Ravens and Linderbaum lucked out in this case, but it's certainly something to monitor as we move toward the regular season.