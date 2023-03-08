The Baltimore Ravens placed the franchise tag on Lamar Jackson after being unable to reach an agreement on a long-term contract extension. Now what? That's been the question surrounding the former league MVP and the franchise that made him a first-round pick back in 2018 once the tag was officially deployed on Tuesday. And things should only heat up as we move forward.

As you may expect, there are numerous twists and turns that this saga can take. To keep you from getting lost in the shuffle, we've laid out all of the possible next steps that Jackson may face as he continues to search for that elusive contract extension.

Lamar Jackson BAL • QB • #8 CMP% 62.3 YDs 2242 TD 17 INT 7 YD/Att 6.88 View Profile

Explaining the non-exclusive tag

First, we should point out what exactly the Ravens did on Tuesday, which was place the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson. For those unaware, there are two types of franchise tags -- exclusive and non-exclusive.

The exclusive franchise tag is pretty straightforward. If a team designates that to a pending free agent, his rights are secured by that club for the following year, albeit at a higher cost than the non-exclusive tag. Had the Ravens placed the exclusive tag on Jackson this year, it would have paid him $45 million fully guaranteed.

As for the non-exclusive tag, which is what the Ravens have used in this situation, the player is also attached to a one-year tender. However, it comes at a reduced cost ($32.4 million in this case with Baltimore). That's because there is now the possibility of the player departing as he can negotiate with other teams and they could sign him to an offer sheet.

When can Jackson start negotiating with teams?

The window for Jackson to be able to speak with teams and field offers will begin at the start of the legal tampering period on Monday, March 13.

What if Jackson signs an offer sheet?

Once Jackson can negotiate with other teams, they will be able to offer him a contract. If/when Jackson receives multiple offer sheets, he then must choose whichever one he wants, sign it, and then bring it to the Baltimore Ravens, which then leads us down to two possible paths.

Ravens match offer sheet: Under the terms of the non-exclusive franchise tag, Baltimore has the right to match whatever offer sheet that Jackson signs. For example, if he brings them a five-year, $230 million deal with $150 million in guarantees that another team has offered, the Ravens can elect to match and Jackson would play under the parameters of that contract. At that point, the other team would then be out of luck in its pursuit of Jackson.

Ravens decline to match: Of course, there is the possibility that the Ravens decide that they don't want to match whatever offer sheet Jackson brings to the table. Under that circumstance, that contract offer from the other club would then become official, Jackson would now be signed by that organization, and the Ravens would receive two first-round picks as compensation.

Upon Jackson signing the offer sheet and the QB informing the Ravens, the team will have five days to match.

As it relates to scenario No. 2, there is technically another version of that which could play out that doesn't include the offer sheet. As Bill Barnwell notes on Twitter, the Ravens could decide that they do not want to proceed forward with Jackson, but still sign him to a deal. That merely would set up a sign-and-trade with another team. This could be a savvy maneuver by the Ravens, as Barnwell suggests, because it could draw even more assets beyond the two first-rounders as the team acquiring Jackson would be sweetening the pot so Baltimore doesn't match and retain him.

How can teams prevent Ravens from matching?

Well, under the current Collective Bargaining Agreement, teams are not allowed to add any quirks (aka "poison pills") that would specifically prevent the Ravens from being able to match the offer sheet. However, teams can structure the contract in whatever way they choose. With that in mind, there is the possibility of a team structuring Jackson's contract where Baltimore would not be able to fit it within the confines of its salary cap for 2023.

While that's technically possible, that team vying for Jackson's services would also be looking at a gigantic cap figure for next season that would likely eliminate it from addressing any other need on the roster. There's also only a couple of teams that could even financially think of pulling off such a move. So, yes it's possible, but not likely.

Why would the Ravens not use the exclusive tag?

Only the Ravens front office truly has this answer, but there are plenty of theories surrounding why. Jackson has reportedly been eyeing a fully guaranteed deal like the one Deshaun Watson inked with the Cleveland Browns last offseason. Baltimore has been unwilling to extend itself to that degree and could be hoping that by allowing Jackson to field other offers it will show that a fully guaranteed offer isn't out there for him.

As to why that may be the case, CBS Sports' Will Brinson did a nice job explaining why here.

What's next?

Jackson will have to wait until March 13 to begin talking to other clubs and that's the earliest we could see an offer sheet come forward. After that, we'll be in a holding pattern until he either signs an offer sheet or comes to terms on an extension with the Ravens. Meanwhile, the deadline for Jackson to negotiate with Baltimore on a long-term deal is July 17. The quarterback also doesn't have to sign his franchise tender until after the 10th week of the regular season, meaning this has the potential to extend well into the 2023 campaign if things get real venomous.