Ravens vs. Vikings: Where to watch NFL Week 10, score prediction, betting odds, SGP picks, sportsbook promos
How to bet Baltimore Ravens vs. Minnesota Vikings in NFL Week 10
Two teams coming off wins in Week 9 will meet in Week 10 of the 2025 NFL season as the Baltimore Ravens head to the Midwest to face the Minnesota Vikings. The Ravens got Lamar Jackson back from a hamstring injury in Week 9, and he looked healthy, throwing for 204 yards and four touchdown passes in a win over the Dolphins. The Vikings also got their quarterback back from an injury in J.J. McCarthy, who threw for two scores and rushed for another in a win over the Lions. Minnesota will be without cornerback Jeff Okudah, who was placed on IR earlier this week.
Kickoff from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Ravens are four-point favorites in the latest Ravens vs. Vikings odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 48.5. Baltimore is a -230 money line favorite (risk $230 to win $100), while Minnesota is a +188 home underdog.
Where to bet on Ravens vs. Vikings
Where to watch Ravens vs. Vikings on Sunday
When: Sunday, Nov. 9
Time: 1 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Stream: Fubo
Follow along: CBS Sports App
Ravens vs. Vikings betting preview
Odds: Ravens -4.5, over/under 48.5
It's hard to judge Baltimore's betting record because Jackson missed time, but the team is 2-2 straight up in the games he's played in this year. Baltimore is 6-2 to the Over this season. Minnesota is 7-1 to the Over despite McCarthy missing games. The Vikings are 2-1 straight up in games McCarthy has completed.
Ravens vs. Vikings SGP
- Over 48.5 (-105)
- Ravens money line (-225)
- Derrick Henry anytime touchdown scorer (-155)
Final odds: +294 at DraftKings (wager $100 to win $294)
Model's Ravens vs. Vikings score prediction, picks
The SportsLine Projection Model is backing the home side in this game. The Vikings cover the 4.5-point spread as underdogs in 55% of simulations, and they win in 45% of simulations, bringing value as +181 underdogs. Despite both teams scoring at will this season, the model leans to the Under as that hits in 58% of simulations.
Ravens vs. Vikings score prediction: Ravens 25, Vikings 22
