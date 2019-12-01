Ravens vs. 49ers: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Ravens vs. 49ers football game
Who's Playing
Baltimore (home) vs. San Francisco (away)
Current Records: Baltimore 9-2; San Francisco 10-1
What to Know
The San Francisco 49ers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium. Since neither squad is a stranger to landslide victories this season, you'd better bet it will be hard-fought showdown.
The 49ers made easy work of the Green Bay Packers last week and carried off a 37-8 victory. San Francisco's success was spearheaded by the efforts of TE George Kittle, who caught six passes for 129 yards and one TD, and QB Jimmy Garoppolo, who passed for 253 yards and two TDs on 20 attempts. Garoppolo ended up with a passer rating of 145.80.
As for Baltimore, Baltimore can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They put a hurting on the Los Angeles Rams to the tune of 45-6. QB Lamar Jackson had a dynamite game for Baltimore; he picked up 95 yards on the ground on eight carries and threw five passing touchdowns. Jackson ended up with a passer rating of 139.40.
Their wins bumped San Francisco to 10-1 and Baltimore to 9-2. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The 49ers rank first in the league when it comes to yards allowed per game, with only 248 on average. But the Ravens come into the game boasting the most yards per game in the league at 433.3. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $59.00
Odds
The Ravens are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the 49ers.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ravens as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 45
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
San Francisco won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Oct 18, 2015 - San Francisco 25 vs. Baltimore 20
Top Projected Fantasy Players
- Mark Ingram: 12.4 points
- Lamar Jackson: 24.25 points
- George Kittle: 7.01 points
