Ravens vs. 49ers odds, spread, line: 2019 NFL picks, predictions from model on 93-63 roll

Two of the top teams in the league clash on Sunday when the San Francisco 49ers visit the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. The 49ers (10-1), who lead the NFC West by one game over the Seattle Seahawks, are 5-0 on the road, while the Ravens (9-2), who lead the AFC North by three games over the Pittsburgh Steelers, are 4-1 at home. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. The 49ers have won two in a row, while the Ravens have won seven straight. Baltimore is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Ravens vs. 49ers odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 46.5.

49ers vs. Ravens spread: Ravens -5.5

49ers vs. Ravens over-under: 46.5 points

49ers vs. Ravens money line: 49ers +210, Ravens -250

49ers +210, Ravens -250 SF: 49ers are averaging 145.6 rushing yards per game

BAL: Ravens are averaging 35.1 points per game

The model knows Baltimore's offense continues to put up big numbers, ranking first in points (35.1) and rushing yards per game (210.5) and second in total yards per game (433.3). The Ravens lead the all-time series 4-2, including a 34-31 win in Super Bowl XLVII.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson is playing at an MVP-caliber level and has completed 200-of-299 passes for 2,427 yards and 24 touchdowns, while also leading the Ravens in rushing with 124 carries for 876 yards and six TDs. He has twice passed for five touchdowns in a game and produced two with a perfect passer rating. Jackson has also rushed for 100 yards or more three times.

But just because Baltimore has been on a roll does not guarantee it will cover the Ravens vs. 49ers spread on Sunday.

That's because San Francisco is also playing at an extremely high level as well. The Niners have recorded 39 total touchdowns this season, the second most in the league behind Baltimore's 47 and the most since San Francisco scored 44 TDs in 2013. The 49ers are outscoring opponents 332-163, an average of 30.2 to 14.8.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been the 49ers' catalyst on offense, completing 232-of-337 passes for 2,731 yards and 20 touchdowns. In his last four games, he has thrown for 11 touchdowns, including four against Arizona twice, the second coming in a 34-for-45 performance for 424 yards two weeks ago.

