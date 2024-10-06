Ravens vs. Bengals live updates: Inactives, prediction, picks, spread, odds, where to watch AFC North battle

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens take on Joe Burrow and the Bengals in a pivotal matchup

CINCINNATI -- While the calendar may have just flipped to October, the Bengals are treating Sunday's game against the Ravens as a must-win and for good reason. 

After an 0-3 start, the Bengals can actually jump ahead of Baltimore in the AFC North standings if they can win Sunday's game. A loss, however, would put the Bengals in an extremely precarious position at 1-4. 

Joe Burrow is aware of this; Cincinnati's quarterback said during the week that he'll have to play "damn near perfect" against a Ravens defense that held Josh Allen and the Bills to just 10 points last Sunday. Burrow won't have to go at it alone, though, as he is armed with a talented receiving corps and a revitalized running game, led by second-year running back Chase Brown. 

Speaking of running backs, the Ravens have arguably the NFL's best one in Derrick Henry, who entered Week 5 as the league's leader in rushing yards (480) and touchdown runs (5). Henry and dual threat quarterback Lamar Jackson will undoubtedly try to exploit a Bengals defensive front that has been ravaged by injuries. 

Which team will win this big AFC North showdown? Find out by following along in our live blog below. We'll be providing updates, highlights and analysis throughout the game. 

Ravens-Bengals where to watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 6 | Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: Paycor Stadium (Cincinnati)
TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds: BAL -3, O/U 49.5

Bengals Burrow in must-win mode 

Bengals QB Joe Burrow elevated his intensity following Cincinnati's 0-3 start. He knows the margin for error is extremely small, but with a win today, the Bengals would move ahead of Baltimore in the AFC North standings with very winnable games upcoming at NYG and CLE before hosting Philly. 

Burrow has had some of his best and worst career moments against Baltimore. He threw for a career-high 525 yards against them in 2021 and his second-most recent playoff win also came against his division rival. But Burrow also sustained his season-ending wrist injury last year in Baltimore. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 6, 2024, 4:20 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 12:20 pm EDT
 
New look Bengals 

Bryan DeArdo
October 6, 2024, 4:11 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 12:11 pm EDT
 
Ravens inactives 

Baltimore is relatively healthy, but they will be without starting G Andrew Vorhees for a second straight game. The Ravens received a solid efforts last week from veteran backup Patrick Mekari, and rookie second-round pick Roger Rosengarten has shown promise at RT. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 6, 2024, 4:01 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 12:01 pm EDT
 
Bengals inactives 

Cincinnati won't have Sheldon Rankings, but fellow D-linemen B.J. Hill and Myles Murphy back, which is a big boost for the Bengals' defense. Cincinnati's defense has struggled this year, especially against the run. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 6, 2024, 3:57 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 11:57 am EDT

