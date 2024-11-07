Bengals vs. Ravens kicks off Week 10, and the Thursday Night Football matchup has the highest over/under (53) of the week. That's exactly what anyone betting NFL props like to hear since the expectation for plenty of points also indicates plenty of yards for stars like Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow and Derrick Henry. Even with the star power in the respective backfields, one shouldn't overlook NFL player props for receivers. Ja'Marr Chase has a receptions props bar of 6.5 at FanDuel, with both Zay Flowers and Mike Gesicki at 4.5 catches, while new Baltimore acquisition Diontae Johnson has an over/under of 2.5 receptions.

Chase has gone over 6.5 catches in six of eight career games versus Baltimore, including a monstrous 10-193-2 stat line versus it a month ago. With the Ravens ranking dead last in passing defense this season, is backing the Over as simple as it seems for Bengals vs. Ravens props? Before betting any NFL props for Thursday Night Football or entering NFL predictions on sites like PrizePicks, you need to see the Ravens vs. Bengals NFL prop predictions powered by SportsLine's AI PickBot.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each player's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponent's defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. SportsLine's AI PickBot has nailed 1,947 4.5- and 5-star prop picks since the start of last season. Anybody who followed those picks at their best sports betting app and betting sites was way up.

For Bengals vs. Ravens NFL betting on Thursday Night Football, the AI PickBot has evaluated the NFL player prop odds and provided Ravens vs. Bengals prop picks for every available prop market. You can only see the AI player prop predictions for Cincinnati vs. Baltimore here.

Top NFL player prop bets for Bengals vs. Ravens

After analyzing Ravens vs. Bengals props and examining the dozens of NFL player prop markets, the AI PickBot says Ravens receiver Zay Flowers goes over 60.5 receiving yards (-113 on FanDuel). In four of his last five games, not only has Flowers eclipsed 59.5 receiving yards, but he's topped 100 yards four times. One of those was against Cincinnati in Week 5, and the Bengals have been carved up in the passing game all year. Just four teams have notched fewer sacks, and that time in the pocket they allow to quarterbacks has led to many receivers having big games against them.

Seven different players have posted at least 60 yards versus Cincinnati over its last five games, including three wideouts going over the mark over its last two contests. Flowers saw the second-most targets (12) of his career in Week 5 against Cincinnati, while Jackson had the third-most passing yards (348) in his career. The Ravens will continue to target Cincy's pass defense weakness, as the AI model comfortably backs the Over (-113), projecting Flowers has 77.3 receiving yards in a 4.5-star prop. See more NFL props here.

How to make NFL player prop bets for Baltimore vs. Cincinnati

In addition, the AI PickBot says another star sails past his total and has 10 other NFL props rated 4 stars or better. You need to see the AI PickBot's analysis before making any Ravens vs. Bengals prop bets for Thursday Night Football.

Which Bengals vs. Ravens prop bets should you target for Thursday Night Football? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Ravens vs. Bengals props, all from the SportsLine AI PickBot that has nailed 1,947 top-rated picks since the start of last season.