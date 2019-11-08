Ravens vs. Bengals odds: 2019 NFL picks, Week 10 predictions from advanced computer model

Get ready for an AFC North battle as the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals face off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. Cincinnati is 0-8 overall and 0-3 at home, while Baltimore is 6-2 overall and 3-1 on the road. Baltimore is 3-4-1 against the spread this season and is averaging 427 yards per game on offense, the second-best mark in the NFL. Cincinnati, meanwhile, is 3-5 against the spread but is giving up an average of 435.8 yards per game to opposing offenses, the worst mark in the NFL. Baltimore is favored by 10.5-points in the latest Bengals vs. Ravens odds, while the Over-Under is set at 44.5. Before locking in any Ravens vs. Bengals picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 10 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 28-17 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an incredible 90-60 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season, The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Bengals vs. Ravens 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The model has taken into account that Cincinnati suffered a grim 24-10 defeat to the Los Angeles Rams in its last outing. Quarterback Andy Dalton has struggled mightily this season, having thrown just nine touchdowns and eight interceptions. Dalton's poor performances forced Bengals head coach Zac Taylor to start rookie quarterback Ryan Finley this week against the Ravens. During his collegiate career at North Carolina State, Finley threw for 10,501 yards, 60 touchdowns and 25 interceptions.

Baltimore, meanwhile, is coming off an impressive victory over the previously undefeated New England Patriots on Sunday night. Quarterback Lamar Jackson was sensational for Baltimore, completing 17-of-23 passes for 163 yards and a touchdown, while also carrying the ball 16 times for 61 yards and two scores. Running back Mark Ingram also had a strong showing against the Patriots, rushing 15 times for 115 yards.

A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before Sunday's kickoff: Cincinnati ranks dead last in the NFL in rushing yards per game, averaging just 59.5 yards on the ground. To make matters even worse for the Bengals, Baltimore comes into the matchup boasting the most rushing touchdowns in the league at 13.

So who wins Bengals vs. Ravens? And which side of the spread cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Ravens vs. Bengals spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its NFL picks.