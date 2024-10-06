AFC North rivals face off in Week 5 as Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (1-3) host Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (2-2) on CBS and Paramount+. The Bengals are battling to better their record and they are hoping last week's 34-24 win against the Carolina Panthers is the start of their turnaround. That could be hard against a Ravens team that has rebounded from their own slow start to the season and just decimated the Buffalo Bills 35-10 in Week 4. You may be able to stream Sunday's game live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Ravens are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Bengals vs. Ravens odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 48.5.

How to watch Ravens vs. Bengals

Bengals vs. Ravens date: Sunday, Oct. 6

Bengals vs. Ravens time: 1 p.m. ET

Bengals vs. Ravens TV channel: CBS

Bengals vs. Ravens streaming: Paramount+

Week 5 NFL picks for Bengals vs. Ravens

Before tuning into Sunday's Bengals vs. Ravens game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 5 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 188-131 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 42-23 roll on top-rated NFL betting picks since Week 7 of 2022.

For Bengals vs. Ravens, the model is backing Baltimore to cover the spread. The Ravens have the best rushing offense in the league thanks to the addition of Derrick Henry and Jackson's continued contributions to the run game. Baltimore is averaging 220.3 yards per game on the ground. Cincinnati's rush defense has allowed 145.5 rushing yards per game on average through the first four weeks of the season, so the Bengals will have their hands full in Week 5.

One thing the Bengals have on their side is that Baltimore's pass defense ranks 29th in the league and has allowed 257.5 average yards in the air. However, Cincinnati is just 1-7 against the spread in its last eight games against an opponent from the AFC North, a trend the model expects to continue on Sunday.

