The Baltimore Ravens will host the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football in Week 11. Baltimore is first in the AFC North standings at 7-2, while Cincinnati is last at 5-4. However, quarterback Joe Burrow has turned his season around after a poor first month and thrown for 1,480 yards and 12 touchdowns over the last five weeks. Burrow's over/under for total passing yards is 259.5 in the latest Ravens vs. Bengals NFL player props and he's bested that total comfortably in four of the last five games.

However, Baltimore held him to 222 passing yards in Week 2 and have only allowed one quarterback to throw for 260 yards this season. Are there be better NFL prop bets to target for TNF? Before betting any NFL props for Thursday Night Football in Week 11 or entering selections on sites like PrizePicks, you need to see the Ravens vs. Bengals NFL prop predictions powered by SportsLine's AI PickBot.

After analyzing Bengals vs. Ravens and examining the dozens of NFL player prop markets, the AI PickBot says Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson goes under 222.5 total passing yards. In fact, it says that Jackson falls well short, predicting he finishes with 169.

The 2019 NFL MVP actually has a higher completion percentage (70.3%) and is averaging more yards per pass attempt (7.9) than he did four years ago. However, the volume has been low with Baltimore preferring to use its No. 1 rush offense to move the ball. Jackson has only averaged 27.6 pass attempts per game this season and he's attempted 27 passes or fewer in each of the last four weeks.

Jackson is averaging 217.7 pass yards per game, a number is influenced by a 357-yard outing against the Lions in Week 7. He's also only averaged 196.3 yards in eight career starts against the Bengals and the AI PickBot is predicting that he falls well short of 223 passing yards on Thursday Night Football. See more NFL props here.

