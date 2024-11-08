Ravens vs. Bengals score, takeaways: Baltimore survives Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase attack, escapes with wild win

A stunning two-point conversion failure with 38 seconds left propelled the Baltimore Ravens to a thrilling 35-34 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals Thursday night as Joe Burrow's pass to Tanner Hudson was ruled incomplete -- although there was a bit of controversy.

Burrow's pass went through the hands of Hudson, but defensive holding was not called prior to the pass being thrown. The Bengals quarterback was also hit in the face mask after the throw to Hudson, tainting one of the best games of the NFL season.

Lamar Jackson and Ja'Marr Chase certainly put on a show. Jackson threw for 290 yards and four touchdowns while Chase finished with 11 catches for 264 yards and three scores. Burrow threw for 428 yards and four touchdowns in the loss.

Jackson and the Ravens offense scored touchdowns on four consecutive possessions to end the game. Trailing 21-7 late in the third quarter, Jackson finished the game 12 of 14 for 205 yards and three touchdowns on the final four possessions. Chase was just as dominant in the second half, having seven catches for 212 yards and three touchdowns. Chase became the first player to post multiple 260+ receiving yard games in NFL history.

Jackson earned his third career victory while being down 14+ points, while Burrow lost his first game up 14+ points (was 23-0 entering the game on Thursday). Burrow finished 17 of 27 for 267 yards and three touchdowns in the second half -- and still lost the game.

Takeaways from the showdown are below.

Why the Ravens won

The Ravens showcased their resilience on offense in the final 23 minutes of the game, scoring touchdowns on four consecutive possessions and erasing a 21-7 deficit with 6:58 left in the third quarter. Jackson went 12 of 14 for 205 yards on those final four possessions, throwing for three touchdowns and having a perfect 158.3 passer rating.

Jackson took over the game, finding three different receivers for touchdowns and making sure the Bengals defense was chasing him in and out of the pocket throughout the night. Performances like Jackson had in the Ravens' comeback victory are what may land him his third MVP award.

Why the Bengals lost

The Bengals defense did collapse in the final 23 minutes of the game, allowing the Ravens offense to score touchdowns on four straight possessions. Even at the end of the game, Cincinnati had an opportunity to win it.

Head coach Zac Taylor decided to play for the win and had Cincinnati try a two-point attempt in a 35-34 game in the final minute, not willing to give Jackson the opportunity to win the game in overtime. Burrow's pass to Hudson went through Hudson's hands, but the officials didn't call a defensive holding nor face mask on the play -- as the play was ruled incomplete and the Ravens emerged victorious.

No flags thrown on the final play doomed the Bengals, and potentially their postseason chances.

Turning point

With the Bengals up 21-7 midway through the third quarter and having possession, Bengals running back Chase Brown lost the football after Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey was able to pop the ball out. Roquan Smith recovered the football at the Bengals' 31-yard line and the Ravens scored on the ensuing possession to make it 21-14.

Baltimore had just one touchdown on its first six possessions (not counting end of half) prior to the Brown fumble. That gave the Ravens the momentum they needed to mount their comeback.

Play of the game

There are so many to choose from in this showdown, but Jackson's 10-yard run with 5:11 left was unlike anything we've ever seen. On second-and-9 at the Bengals' 11 with the Ravens trailing 21-7, Jackson backed up all the way to the 31-yard line before rolling to his right and finding a lane to take off.

Somehow able to stay in bounds, Jackson eluded a number of defenders and found his way to the 1-yard line to get the first down. The run was one of the most improbable anyone will ever see.

Per NFL Next Gen Stats, Jackson traveled 58.1 yards and didn't cross the line of scrimmage until 10.1 yards after the snap. Derrick Henry scored a touchdown on the next play to cut the deficit to 21-14.

Up next

The Ravens (7-3) travel to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers (6-2) in Week 11 while the Bengals (4-6) travel to Los Angeles to face the Chargers (5-3) that same Sunday.