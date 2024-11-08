Ravens vs. Bengals score, takeaways: Baltimore survives Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase attack, escapes with wild win

The Bengals' 2-point conversion attempt was thwarted in the final minute

A stunning two-point conversion failure with 38 seconds left propelled the Baltimore Ravens to a thrilling 35-34 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals Thursday night as Joe Burrow's pass to Tanner Hudson was ruled incomplete -- although there was a bit of controversy. 

Burrow's pass went through the hands of Hudson, but defensive holding was not called prior to the pass being thrown. The Bengals quarterback was also hit in the face mask after the throw to Hudson, tainting one of the best games of the NFL season.

Lamar Jackson and Ja'Marr Chase certainly put on a show. Jackson threw for 290 yards and four touchdowns while Chase finished with 11 catches for 264 yards and three scores. Burrow threw for 428 yards and four touchdowns in the loss. 

Jackson and the Ravens offense scored touchdowns on four consecutive possessions to end the game. Trailing 21-7 late in the third quarter, Jackson finished the game 12 of 14 for 205 yards and three touchdowns on the final four possessions. Chase was just as dominant in the second half, having seven catches for 212 yards and three touchdowns. Chase became the first player to post multiple 260+ receiving yard games in NFL history. 

Jackson earned his third career victory while being down 14+ points, while Burrow lost his first game up 14+ points (was 23-0 entering the game on Thursday). Burrow finished 17 of 27 for 267 yards and three touchdowns in the second half -- and still lost the game. 

Takeaways from the showdown are below. 

Why the Ravens won

The Ravens showcased their resilience on offense in the final 23 minutes of the game, scoring touchdowns on four consecutive possessions and erasing a 21-7 deficit with 6:58 left in the third quarter. Jackson went 12 of 14 for 205 yards on those final four possessions, throwing for three touchdowns and having a perfect 158.3 passer rating. 

Jackson took over the game, finding three different receivers for touchdowns and making sure the Bengals defense was chasing him in and out of the pocket throughout the night. Performances like Jackson had in the Ravens' comeback victory are what may land him his third MVP award. 

Why the Bengals lost

The Bengals defense did collapse in the final 23 minutes of the game, allowing the Ravens offense to score touchdowns on four straight possessions. Even at the end of the game, Cincinnati had an opportunity to win it.

Head coach Zac Taylor decided to play for the win and had Cincinnati try a two-point attempt in a 35-34 game in the final minute, not willing to give Jackson the opportunity to win the game in overtime. Burrow's pass to Hudson went through Hudson's hands, but the officials didn't call a defensive holding nor face mask on the play -- as the play was ruled incomplete and the Ravens emerged victorious. 

No flags thrown on the final play doomed the Bengals, and potentially their postseason chances. 

Turning point

With the Bengals up 21-7 midway through the third quarter and having possession, Bengals running back Chase Brown lost the football after Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey was able to pop the ball out. Roquan Smith recovered the football at the Bengals' 31-yard line and the Ravens scored on the ensuing possession to make it 21-14. 

Baltimore had just one touchdown on its first six possessions (not counting end of half) prior to the Brown fumble. That gave the Ravens the momentum they needed to mount their comeback. 

Play of the game

There are so many to choose from in this showdown, but Jackson's 10-yard run with 5:11 left was unlike anything we've ever seen. On second-and-9 at the Bengals' 11 with the Ravens trailing 21-7, Jackson backed up all the way to the 31-yard line before rolling to his right and finding a lane to take off. 

Somehow able to stay in bounds, Jackson eluded a number of defenders and found his way to the 1-yard line to get the first down. The run was one of the most improbable anyone will ever see. 

Per NFL Next Gen Stats, Jackson traveled 58.1 yards and didn't cross the line of scrimmage until 10.1 yards after the snap. Derrick Henry scored a touchdown on the next play to cut the deficit to 21-14. 

Up next

The Ravens (7-3) travel to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers (6-2) in Week 11 while the Bengals (4-6) travel to Los Angeles to face the Chargers (5-3) that same Sunday. 

FINAL: Ravens 35, Bengals 34

For the second time this season, these two teams played an instant-classic type of game. The Ravens were down 21-7 and the Bengals had a chance to make it a three-score game, but a Chase Brown fumble changed the course of the game. Lamar Jackson exploded for 3 TD passes in the fourth quarter and he and Joe Burrow each threw four of them on the evening. In the end, a two-point try that came up empty (and included a pair of missed calls, according to the rules analyst on the broadcast) proved the difference.

Jared Dubin
November 8, 2024, 4:36 AM
Nov. 07, 2024, 11:36 pm EST
 
Bengals MISS the two-point conversion

Cincinnati went with the hard-count on the first "attempt" at a two before just taking a timeout. They brought out different personnel for the second try, but Burrow's throw intended for Tanner Hudson was just a little bit too high. If the Ravens can recover an onside kick, they'll have a huge comeback win.

Jared Dubin
November 8, 2024, 4:34 AM
Nov. 07, 2024, 11:34 pm EST
 
CHASE DOES IT AGAIN

What a throw from Burrow. What a catch from Chase. What a game. 11-264-3 for Chase. 428 yards and 4 TD for Burrow. 

Jared Dubin
November 8, 2024, 4:31 AM
Nov. 07, 2024, 11:31 pm EST
 
Penalties are KILLING the Ravens tonight. 10 of them for 78 yards now.

Jared Dubin
November 8, 2024, 4:28 AM
Nov. 07, 2024, 11:28 pm EST
 
Iosivas extends the game

Andrei Iosivas hasn't done much tonight but he just came up with the biggest play of the game for the Bengals, gaining almost literally exactly 10.000000 yards on fourth-and-10 to extend Cincy's last-ditch comeback drive. Basically exactly on the line to gain.

Jared Dubin
November 8, 2024, 4:24 AM
Nov. 07, 2024, 11:24 pm EST
 
Lamar does it again

Jackson has three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter. This latest one was basically a floater -- like a point guard lofting it over the big man on the basketball court. Rashod Bateman wide open in the back of the end zone. This is why he's the reigning MVP and the favorite to win it again. Now it's Burrow's turn to make a comeback attempt.

Jared Dubin
November 8, 2024, 4:18 AM
Nov. 07, 2024, 11:18 pm EST
 
JA'MARR CHASE 

Dear lord. He's up to 9 catches for 238 yards and 2 touchdowns after this 70-yard score. His touchdowns have totaled 137 yards. Absolutely absurd.

Jared Dubin
November 8, 2024, 4:01 AM
Nov. 07, 2024, 11:01 pm EST
 
Ravens take the lead

Baltimore has been trailing all night long. Not anymore. Lamar Jackson and the offense have come alive in the second half. This time it's Mark Andrews finding the end zone on a perfectly-lofted ball on a crossing route. And Jackson converts the two-pointer to make it a seven-point advantage.

Jared Dubin
November 8, 2024, 3:58 AM
Nov. 07, 2024, 10:58 pm EST
 
Tylan Wallace now has more receiving yards in this game than he did in his entire career entering tonight.

Jared Dubin
November 8, 2024, 3:53 AM
Nov. 07, 2024, 10:53 pm EST
 
Bengals fail on fourth again

The were rewarded for going for it on fourth down on their opening drive of the game, but on the two fourth-and-short opportunities where the Bengals have gone for it near midfield, they have not come away with any yards. Burrow has overthrown his receiver on a deep ball both times. Last time they missed, the Ravens scored a touchdown on their ensuing drive. Let's see what happens here.

Jared Dubin
November 8, 2024, 3:51 AM
Nov. 07, 2024, 10:51 pm EST
 
TYLAN WALLACE TO THE HOUSE

Wallace took a page out of Derrick Henry's book, throwing about 37 stiff-arms on his way to the end zone. What a play. The footwork! His right toe damn near hit the sideline but stayed inbounds, and because his heel never touched the ground, the score counts. Wow. (Justin Tucker missed the extra point, so the game is NOT tied after this score.)

Jared Dubin
November 8, 2024, 3:40 AM
Nov. 07, 2024, 10:40 pm EST
 
Bengals drive stalls

Cincinnati did a nice job of walking right down the field into Ravens territory, but Joe Burrow was pressured on three consecutive dropbacks and the Ravens forced a punt. Burrow got sacked, then had to throw the ball into the ground on a checkdown, then misfired over the middle while evading a sack. Ravens have a chance to tie things up.

Jared Dubin
November 8, 2024, 3:38 AM
Nov. 07, 2024, 10:38 pm EST
 
Lamar being Lamar -> Henry being Henry

Baltimore quickly capitalized on the fumble, thanks to its two offensive superstars doing what they do best. An outrageous scramble from Lamar Jackson, where he ran away from multiple defenders, juked several others and tiptoed the sideline down to the 1-yard line set up yet another Derrick Henry end-zone trip.

Jared Dubin
November 8, 2024, 3:26 AM
Nov. 07, 2024, 10:26 pm EST
 
Ravens defense steps up

Baltimore needed a big play, and it got one. After yet another three-and-out, the Ravens forced a Chase Brown fumble to set the offense up in scoring position. Let's see if they can take advantage.

Jared Dubin
November 8, 2024, 3:22 AM
Nov. 07, 2024, 10:22 pm EST
 
Tanner Hudson showing out

Coming into tonight, the Ravens had allowed 52 catches to tight ends -- fifth-most in the NFL. Hudson is taking advantage tonight with 6 catches for 42 yards and a touchdown. Mike Gesicki also has 3 for 25 yards.

Jared Dubin
November 8, 2024, 3:21 AM
Nov. 07, 2024, 10:21 pm EST
 
😮 😮 😮 😮

Jared Dubin
November 8, 2024, 3:17 AM
Nov. 07, 2024, 10:17 pm EST
 
Can't chase down Chase

Ja'Marr Chase made the Ravens pay for their opening drive three-and-out EXTREMELY quickly. Joe Burrow stepped up int the pocket and found Chase on a crosser, and then he just absolutely smoked a bunch of defensive backs on his way to the end zone. Sheesh. Look at this guy hit the after-burners on the 67-yard TD.

Jared Dubin
November 8, 2024, 3:05 AM
Nov. 07, 2024, 10:05 pm EST
 
Ravens offense is M.I.A.

Baltimore has run just 25 plays and gained 114 yards. The Ravens have had the ball for only 11:52 so far. This has been the most efficient and explosive offense in the NFL this season and, going up against what has been one of the worst defenses in the league, it has yet to show up.

Jared Dubin
November 8, 2024, 3:04 AM
Nov. 07, 2024, 10:04 pm EST
 
Bengals re-take the lead

Tanner Hudson has been unusually involved for the Bengals tonight. He had the sneak earlier, and after this grab, he now has 4 catches for 28 yards and a touchdown.

Jared Dubin
November 8, 2024, 2:43 AM
Nov. 07, 2024, 9:43 pm EST
 
Redemption for Brandon Stephens denied

Stephens got called for holding Chase in the end zone on the first drive of the game. He just made up for it by picking Burrow in the end zone on a throw intended for Mike Gesicki. Stephens just fooled Burrow, sitting down near the curl route before backing off and taking away Gesicki's corner. Great play... except he didn't get his second foot down. Incomplete pass.

Jared Dubin
November 8, 2024, 2:36 AM
Nov. 07, 2024, 9:36 pm EST
 
Uh-oh

Star safety Kyle Hamilton appeared to injured his lower leg on that last checkdown pass to Chase Brown. He tried to plant while turning away from the tight end he was covering over the middle and just fell down. He hopped off the field.

Jared Dubin
November 8, 2024, 2:31 AM
Nov. 07, 2024, 9:31 pm EST
 
Tight end sneak! 

Tanner Hudson converts it for the first down on Cincinnati's own 39-yard line.

Jared Dubin
November 8, 2024, 2:15 AM
Nov. 07, 2024, 9:15 pm EST
 
Ravens go three-and-out

Penalties are haunting Baltimore tonight. Already two each on offense and defense. A false start set the Ravens' drive back quickly and they never recovered, going three-and-out right after the Bengals did the same.

Jared Dubin
November 8, 2024, 2:12 AM
Nov. 07, 2024, 9:12 pm EST
 
Bengals go three-and-out

Cincinnati narrowly averted disaster on first down, with Khalil Herbert dropping the hand-off on his first snap. The Bengals arguably should've had a first down on the next play after Burrow pulled off a magic act to escape pressure, but his throw for Chase was way offline. And then it was a checkdown and the team's first punt of the evening.

Jared Dubin
November 8, 2024, 2:07 AM
Nov. 07, 2024, 9:07 pm EST
 
Lamar strikes back

Gorgeous play call from Todd Monken on first-and-goal for the Ravens and Lamar gets one of his easiest TD tosses of the year. The Ravens brought in their run-personnel WRs (Tylan Wallace, Nelson Agholor) and faked like they were running a QB sweep to the right, but Agholor leaked out into the back corner of the end zone for the score. Much-needed response drive for the Ravens.

Jared Dubin
November 8, 2024, 2:01 AM
Nov. 07, 2024, 9:01 pm EST
 
Bengals stay aggressive, but turn it over on downs

Cincinnati went for it on fourth-and-goal on its first drive. Now it just went on fourth-and-3 from the 41-yard line. This is what you do when you're an underdog on the road against what has been the best offense in the NFL. On the first drive, it paid off with a touchdown. On the second, Burrow overthrew his receiver deep downfield and the Bengals turned it over back to Baltimore.

Jared Dubin
November 8, 2024, 1:47 AM
Nov. 07, 2024, 8:47 pm EST
 
Burrow-to-Chase still looks smooth

Chase Brown wasn't playing a lot on passing downs early this season because the Bengals didn't trust his blocking, but he just de-cleated a blitzing linebacker to give Burrow time to find Chase along the sideline on third down. It's already the third time Burrow and Chase have connected in the first quarter, and Chase has also drawn two penalties. So, he's been targeted 7 times on 17 dropbacks.

Jared Dubin
November 8, 2024, 1:45 AM
Nov. 07, 2024, 8:45 pm EST
 
Second time in two drives that the Ravens have given the Bengals a free first down b y holding Ja'Marr Chase on the play that would have resulted in Cincy giving them the ball back. Yikes.

Jared Dubin
November 8, 2024, 1:40 AM
Nov. 07, 2024, 8:40 pm EST
 
Big stop for the Bengals

Questionable third-down play call from Baltimore with a hand-off to Justice Hill up the middle on third-and-4. Cincy was all over it and dropped him at the line of scrimmage, forcing a three-and-out. The Bengals have a chance to take a two-score lead early in this game.

Jared Dubin
November 8, 2024, 1:36 AM
Nov. 07, 2024, 8:36 pm EST
 
Bengals bailed out

The catch ended up standing for Gesicki to get the Bengals down to around the 2-yard line, but Burrow then threw high for Chase in the back of the end zone and was forced to throw the ball away on third down after facing pressure. On fourth, he had Chase Brown wide open in the middle of the end zone on a scramble drill, but threw the ball over Brown's head under heavy pressure. 

Alas, Brandon Stephens got flagged for holding Chase in the end zone, which gave Cincy another first down. From there, Brown punched it in from a yard out to give the Bengals a lead.

Jared Dubin
November 8, 2024, 1:30 AM
Nov. 07, 2024, 8:30 pm EST
