Week 1 of Sunday Night Football features a can't-miss matchup that many NFL fans wouldn't mind seeing again come January. The Buffalo Bills host the Baltimore Ravens in a meeting of the top two finishers in the NFL MVP race last year and a postseason rematch. The Bills defeated the Ravens, 27-25, in the Divisional Round last season in a game where five different players scored touchdowns. With an over/under of 50.5 points, the highest of the Week 1 NFL schedule, Ravens vs. Bills on Sunday Night Football could feature plenty of TDs again, producing multiple options for anytime touchdown scoring options for online sports betting.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. Both teams feature productive rushers in James Cook and Derrick Henry, but both quarterbacks in Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen are threats to rush for touchdowns as well. Henry, who was tied for the NFL lead with 16 rushing touchdowns last season, is one of the SportsLine model's top picks for Sunday Night Football anytime touchdown bets.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model went 31-15 on top-rated picks in 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has revealed its top Bills vs. Ravens anytime touchdown prop picks for Sunday Night Football:

Derrick Henry, Ravens (-154)

The 6-foot-2, 252-pound running back is one of the most imposing players at any position in the NFL, let alone someone who constantly has the ball in his hands running full speed at the defense. Henry was tied for the NFL lead in rushing touchdowns (16) for his seventh straight season with at least 10 rushing scores. He's also led the league in rushing touchdowns in three of the last six seasons. Henry had three touchdowns in two games against the Bills, including the playoffs, last season, and continued his domination from Tennessee into his first year in Baltimore.

Henry had at least one touchdown in 15 of 19 games, including the playoffs, last season.

Mark Andrews, Ravens (+185)

Even with Andrews' overall usage down as the Baltimore tight end averaged just 3.2 receptions per game last year, the lowest since his rookie season, he remained a top end zone option for Jackson. Andrews scored a career-high 11 touchdowns in his seventh NFL season despite his decreased overall usage. Andrews didn't score his first touchdown until Week 6 last year, but he finished the regular season with a touchdown in six straight contests.

Isaiah Likely (foot) is not expected to play on Sunday, and the 25-year-old tight end's emergence played a key role in Andrews, 29, having a production decline. There were some rumors that Andrews would be moved this offseason after his critical drop against the Bills on a two-point conversion attempt in the Ravens' postseason loss, but given that he's still in Baltimore, the team will likely continue to feature him near the end zone and could seek him out for a chance at redemption.

Ray Davis, Bills (+550)

Davis, a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, only scored three touchdowns during the regular season, but he did have a 1-yard score against Baltimore in the playoffs. The 5-8, 220-pound back has size to be used near the goal line, and although the Bills often use Allen in those situations, there's always the Week 1 unknowns about whether they'll change their game plan to help prevent injury risk for their star quarterback.

Davis is a longshot play with value, according to the model's projections for Week 1. Cook missed part of training camp due to a contract dispute, and although that's been settled, Davis could be in line for a heavier workload in Year 2. The model projects 8.8 carries for Davis on Sunday.

