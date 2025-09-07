There are a lot of great games on the NFL Week 1 slate, but top billing belongs to the Baltimore Ravens squaring off against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night. It doesn't get much better than a matchup between reigning MVP Josh Allen and two-time MVP Lamar Jackson.

The SportsLine projection model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and has graded individual player props on a 0 through 5 star scale based on each player's average across the simulations. So which star quarterback props offer the most value ahead of Sunday night's showdown?

We'll be using odds from FanDuel Sportsbook to look at each quarterback's props. Check out the SportsLine Projection Model's forecast for the entire Ravens-Bills game, including more player props.

Passing yardage props

Lamar Jackson: 233.5 (Over -114, Under -114)

Josh Allen: 236.5 (Over -114, Under -114)

Top SportsLine projection model pick: Jackson Over 233.5 (4.5 stars)



Jackson has been projected for 280.2 passing yards, significantly higher than Allen's 220.0 projection. In last season's playoff loss to the Bills, Jackson finished with 254 passing yards.

Passing touchdowns props

Lamar Jackson: 1.5 (Over -114, Under -114)

Josh Allen: 1.5 (Over -114, Under -114)

Top SportsLine projection model pick: Jackson Over 1.5 (4 stars)



Jackson has tossed multiple touchdown passes in five consecutive contests, averaging 2.2 passing touchdowns per game over that stretch.

Total completions props

Lamar Jackson: 18.5 (Over -122, Under -108)

Josh Allen: 19.5 (Over -130, Under -102)

Top SportsLine projection model pick: Jackson Over 18.5 (4 stars)



Jackson is forecasted for 21.6 completions in this contest, which is more than Allen's projection (20.1 completions), despite the Bills star having the higher line.

Rushing yardage props

Lamar Jackson: 46.5 (Over -114, Under -114)

Josh Allen: 31.5 (Over -114, Under -114)

Top SportsLine projection model pick: Jackson Over 46.5 (3.5 stars)



It's a clean sweep for Jackson, as he's averaging 51.9 rushing yards in his past 10 games and has gone Over 46.5 in six of those matchups.