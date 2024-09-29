Ravens vs. Bills live updates: Inactives, prediction, picks, spread, odds, where to watch 'SNF'
It's an AFC showdown on 'Sunday Night Football'
A pair of top AFC contenders will square off on the Week 4 edition of "Sunday Night Football" as the Baltimore Ravens play host to the Buffalo Bills.
Lamar Jackson and Co. are off to a surprising 1-2 start to the 2024 campaign, but they are also fresh off an absolute destruction of the Dallas Cowboys last week. They got their run game going in a big way, to the point that the Jackson-led passing game didn't have to do all that much.
The Bills, meanwhile, are absolutely rolling behind Josh Allen, James Cook and a Sean McDermott defense that is smothering opponents despite the absence of several key starters. They will face their toughest test yet on Sunday night, having to go on the road and deal with the reigning NFL MVP.
Will the Bills stay unbeaten, or will the Ravens get back to .500? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the evening as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.
Where to watch
Date: Sunday, Sept. 29 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore)
Channel: NBC | Stream: fubo
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds: Ravens -2.5; O/U 46.5 (via SportsLine consensus odds)
-
3:16
NFL Week 4 Highlights: Vikings at Packers (9/29)
-
1:42
Ram: Built To Serve Player For Week 4
-
2:41
NFL Week 4 Highlights: Eagles at Buccaneers (9/29)
-
2:12
NFL Week 4 Highlights: Jaguars at Texans (9/29)
-
1:21
NFL Week 4 Highlights: Bengals at Panthers (9/29)
-
2:29
NFL Week 4 Highlights: Broncos at Jets (9/29)
-
2:13
NFL Week 4 Highlights: Steelers at Colts (9/29)
-
2:47
NFL Week 4 Highlights: Rams at Bears (9/29)
-
2:40
NFL Week 4 Highlights: Saints at Falcons (9/29)
-
1:28
Burrow Snaps 5-Game Losing Streak As Cincy Defeats Panthers
-
4:13
Colts Take Down Steelers Despite Anthony Richardson Leaving Game With Injury
-
4:16
Greg Zuerlein Shanks 50 Yarder As Jets Lose To Broncos
-
2:47
Packers Comeback Falls Short As Vikings Improve To 4-0
-
3:42
Younghoe Koo Nails 58 Yard FG To Beat Saints
-
5:50
Bears Defense Seals Victory Over Rams With Late Pick
-
2:25
On-Field Reaction: Bo Nix Sounds Off On Win
-
0:51
On-Field Reaction: Sam Darnold Reflects On Victory
-
1:50
On-Field Reaction: Nico Collins Talks Texans Win
-
2:00
On-Field Reaction: Joe Flacco Breaks Down Colts Win
-
4:24
On-Site Recap: Vikings at Packers