Ravens vs. Bills live updates: Inactives, prediction, picks, spread, odds, where to watch 'SNF'

It's an AFC showdown on 'Sunday Night Football'

A pair of top AFC contenders will square off on the Week 4 edition of "Sunday Night Football" as the Baltimore Ravens play host to the Buffalo Bills.

Lamar Jackson and Co. are off to a surprising 1-2 start to the 2024 campaign, but they are also fresh off an absolute destruction of the Dallas Cowboys last week. They got their run game going in a big way, to the point that the Jackson-led passing game didn't have to do all that much.

The Bills, meanwhile, are absolutely rolling behind Josh Allen, James Cook and a Sean McDermott defense that is smothering opponents despite the absence of several key starters. They will face their toughest test yet on Sunday night, having to go on the road and deal with the reigning NFL MVP. 

Will the Bills stay unbeaten, or will the Ravens get back to .500? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the evening as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.

Where to watch 

Date: Sunday, Sept. 29 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore)
Channel: NBC | Stream: fubo
Follow: CBS Sports App   
Odds: Ravens -2.5; O/U 46.5 (via  SportsLine consensus odds)

