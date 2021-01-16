The Buffalo Bills hadn't recorded a playoff victory since 1995, but ended the lengthy drought by edging Indianapolis during Wild Card Weekend. With the win, Buffalo improved its all-time home record in postseason games to 11-3. The Bills will attempt to improve that mark when they host the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Divisional Round on Saturday. Kickoff from Bills Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

Buffalo (14-3), which has won seven straight contests, ended its six-game overall losing streak in the NFL playoffs with last Saturday's 27-24 victory. Baltimore (12-5) halted a three-game postseason slide the following day after topping Tennessee, 20-13, on the road. Buffalo is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Bills vs. Ravens odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 49.5.

Bills vs. Ravens spread: Buffalo -2.5

Bills vs. Ravens over-under: 49.5 points

Bills vs. Ravens money line: Buffalo -150, Baltimore +130

BUF: Bills are 8-1 against the spread in their last nine games

BAL: Has a plus-10.1 point differential

Why the Bills can cover



Josh Allen's star continued to rise this season, as he finished fifth in passing yards (4,544) and touchdown tosses (37), setting career-highs in each category. The 24-year-old, who was selected seventh overall in the 2018 NFL Draft, was instrumental in Buffalo's win over the Colts, as he threw for 324 yards and two TDs while rushing for a team-high 54 yards and a score.

Allen wasted little time forging a potent partnership with wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who led the NFL during the regular season with career-highs of 127 catches and 1,535 receiving yards after being acquired from Minnesota last offseason. The 27-year-old wideout had a strong day in the Wild Card victory over Indianapolis, hauling in six passes for 128 yards and a touchdown.

Diggs, who had 137 yards and a score for the Vikings in the 2017 Divisional Round, joined Jerry Rice as the only players in NFL history to record at least 125 yards and a TD in a playoff game for multiple teams.

Why the Ravens can cover

The third time was a charm for quarterback Lamar Jackson, who picked up his first career postseason victory with an impressive effort. The 2019 NFL MVP threw for only 179 yards and was picked off once without recording a touchdown pass, but he ran 16 times for 136 yards, including a 48-yard scamper for a TD late in the second quarter. Jackson, who had 143 rushing yards in last season's playoff loss to the Titans, joined Colin Kaepernick as the only quarterbacks in NFL history with two 100-yard rushing performances in the postseason.

Although he didn't find the end zone, Marquise Brown had seven catches for 109 yards last Sunday. It was the first 100-yard effort by the 23-year-old from the University of Oklahoma since the 2020 season-opener and the fourth of his two-year career, with two coming against Tennessee in the playoffs. Brown led the Ravens with 769 receiving yards and eight touchdowns while tying for first on the team with 58 catches.

