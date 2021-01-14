The Buffalo Bills last captured the AFC East title and won a playoff game in 1995, when they defeated Miami in the Wild Card round. They proceeded to go 0-6 in the NFL playoffs until this season, when they claimed the division crown and edged Indianapolis in a Wild Card matchup last weekend. The Bills will attempt to record two victories in the same postseason for the first time since 1993 when they host the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday in the 2021 NFL Playoffs. Kickoff from Bills Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

Buffalo (14-3), which concluded the regular season with a six-game winning streak, held a 14-point lead over the Colts early in the fourth quarter last Saturday before holding on for a 27-24 win. The Ravens allowed the game's first 10 points on Sunday, but went on to post their first playoff win since 2014, a 20-13 victory at Tennessee. Buffalo is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Bills vs. Ravens odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 50. Before locking in any Ravens vs. Bills picks or NFL predictions, see what SportsLine's resident Baltimore expert, Mike Tierney, has to say.

A national sportswriter whose work appears in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. He prefers to evaluate each game from the underdog's point of view and has used that philosophy to dominate the NFL, going 66-44 against the spread in 2019 and 63-46 in 2018.

Tierney entered the 2020 season with a 282-222 record at SportsLine (2016-19) on all NFL picks, returning $3,704 to $100 players. He has just finished another solid regular season and entered the playoffs on a 23-15 run on his NFL selections.

In addition, Tierney has gone an incredible 19-8 on his last 27 against-the-spread picks involving the Ravens. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, here are several NFL odds and trends for Bills vs. Ravens:

Bills vs. Ravens spread: Buffalo -2.5

Bills vs. Ravens over-under: 50 points

Bills vs. Ravens money line: Buffalo -145, Baltimore +125

BUF: Bills are 8-1 against the spread in their last nine games

BAL: Has a plus-10.1 point differential

Why the Bills can cover



Buffalo has lost just one of its last 11 games, with that setback coming in Week 10 as a result of a Hail Mary touchdown pass by Arizona's Kyler Murray with two seconds remaining. Bills quarterback Josh Allen came up with another strong performance in the Wild Card win over Indianapolis, throwing for 324 yards and two touchdowns while running a team-high 54 yards and a score.

The 24-year-old from the University of Wyoming has made multiple TD tosses in his last six contests and amassed over 300 passing yards four times during that span.

Stefon Diggs' playoff debut with the Bills was an impressive one, as the wideout had six catches for 128 yards and a touchdown. The 27-year-old had four receptions for 76 yards and a TD in two postseason games with Minnesota last year. Diggs set career-highs with league-bests of 127 catches and 1,535 yards this season.

Why the Ravens can cover

The third time was a charm for quarterback Lamar Jackson, who picked up his first career postseason victory with an impressive effort. The 2019 NFL MVP threw for only 179 yards and was picked off once without recording a touchdown pass, but he ran 16 times for 136 yards, including a 48-yard scamper for a TD late in the second quarter. Jackson, who had 143 rushing yards in last season's playoff loss to the Titans, joined Colin Kaepernick as the only quarterbacks in NFL history with two 100-yard rushing performances in the postseason.

Although he didn't find the end zone, Marquise Brown had seven catches for 109 yards last Sunday. It was the first 100-yard effort by the 23-year-old from the University of Oklahoma since the 2020 season-opener and the fourth of his two-year career, with two coming against Tennessee in the playoffs. Brown led the Ravens with 769 receiving yards and eight touchdowns while tying for first on the team with 58 catches.

How to make Ravens vs. Bills picks

Tierney has analyzed this matchup, and while he's leaning under on the total, he has discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing it here.

So who wins Ravens vs. Bills in the NFL Playoffs 2021? And what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Bills vs. Ravens spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the expert who's 19-8 on Ravens picks, and find out.

