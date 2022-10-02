Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens face their tallest task of the 2022 NFL season when they host Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. The home team is 2-1 on the season thus far and coming off a convincing 37-26 win over the New England Patriots in Week 3. They will be tested this weekend by a Bills squad hungry for redemption after falling 21-19 to the Miami Dolphins last week. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can try for free for 30 days with the promo code NFLONCBS.

Kickoff for Sunday's game from M&T Back Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Bills are 3-point favorites in the latest Ravens vs. Bills odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under for total points is 50.5. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS.

The Premium Plan is $9.99 per month and you can watch your local CBS live stream, including plenty of sports like SEC on CBS, NFL on CBS, and the PGA Tour.

How to watch Ravens vs. Bills

Bills vs. Ravens date: Sunday, Oct. 2

Bills vs. Ravens time: 1 p.m. ET

Bills vs. Ravens TV channel: CBS

Bills vs. Ravens streaming: Paramount+ (use code NFLONCBS for 30 days free)

Week 4 NFL picks for Ravens vs. Bills

Before tuning into Sunday's Ravens vs. Bills game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 139-103 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Ravens vs. Bills, the model is picking Baltimore to cover the spread. This is widely expected to be a tight game with weather conditions being less than ideal and both teams dealing with multiple injuries. But while sportsbooks are giving Buffalo a slight edge here, Baltimore should be able to take this one at home even if it's by just a field goal.

The Bills haven't faired well at M&T in recent history, losing four out of their last five against the spread in Baltimore. They also enter Week 4 with a depleted secondary, so Baltimore should have the upper hand.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Before the end of October, you can try out Paramount+ for free with the promo code NFLONCBS. Visit Paramount+ now to stream your live local CBS sporting events, including the NFL, SEC on CBS, and so much more.