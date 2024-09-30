Ravens vs. Bills score, takeaways: Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry run wild, hand Buffalo first loss of season

The Baltimore Ravens exploded on their first play from scrimmage Sunday night against the Buffalo Bills, with Derrick Henry sprinting 87 yards for a historic touchdown run -- the longest in team history. It turns out the home run was merely a preview of what was to come in prime time. Powering forward with the legs of both Henry and reigning MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson, the Ravens refused to surrender their lead for even a single moment, leaving Josh Allen and Co. grasping for answers in a decisive 35-10 victory.

Improving to 2-2 in the AFC North with the big win, the Ravens also flexed their defensive muscles Sunday. Allen entered the game as an MVP favorite despite a new crop of wide receivers this year. And yet his overhauled pass catching corps struggled to find steady separation against Baltimore's secondary, forcing the Bills gunslinger to scramble time and again, hoping for a big play to emerge. It never really did, with Jackson and Henry instead stealing the show on their side.

The former Tennessee Titans star Henry led the way, falling just one yard shy of the 200-yard mark with another busy outing on the ground. Jackson flashed his trademark electricity, too, picking up 54 yards and a touchdown with his legs, while No. 2 back Justice Hill also had close to 100 yards from scrimmage.

Here are our major takeaways from Sunday night's Ravens rout:

Play of the day

It's gotta be Henry, racing more than 21 miles per hour for the opening score:

Baltimore is built for a late-year run

You can start with the fact they handily beat a legitimate contender in the Bills, who'd looked like the total package coming into Sunday's affair at 3-0. But look also at their style: This was always going to be a run-first operation, but man did it look even better than expected against Buffalo, with Henry as the supersized big-play machine, Jackson as the slippery complement, and even Hill as a shifty change-of-pace threat. That kind of complementary rushing depth bodes well for the cold months of the season, when the postseason push really gets going. As long as their top trio stays upright, they look like the running club to beat.

It turns out Josh Allen does need WRs

Can he still make a run with this group? Sure. Are certain guys, like rookie Keon Coleman, still capable of big plays? Absolutely. But Sunday's game, with the Bills' makeshift rotation matched up with a legitimate secondary and defensive play-caller, was a reminder of the value of a bona fide No. 1 receiver, which Buffalo does not currently possess. Khalil Shakir led the way with four catches for 62 yards, but he's best suited in a secondary role, just like tight end Dalton Kincaid, who managed just 47 yards on five receptions of his own. Allen by himself can play Superman, of course, but to do that week in, week out isn't a sustainable recipe.

The Ravens defense is rounding into form

Mike Macdonald has gotten glowing reviews for what he's done as the Seattle Seahawks' new coach, but his successor, Zach Orr, deserves credit for the way guys flew around to keep Josh Allen on his toes Sunday night. From Kyle Van Noy registering a few more sacks to Odafe Oweh getting involved to Kyle Hamilton reminding everyone why he's considered one of the best, rangiest safeties in the game, this was a statement performance for a stingy unit against an elite quarterback. Talk about a glaring contrast, by the way, with Sean McDermott's run defense, which had no answers throughout the contest.

What's next

The Ravens (3-1) will hit the road for a rivalry matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals (1-3), who beat the Carolina Panthers on Sunday for their first "W" of the season. The Bills (3-1) will also travel to meet the Houston Texans (3-1), who edged the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4.